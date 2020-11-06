Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market 2020 Research and Developments Novartis AG, Promedior, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., Allergan plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The pathogenesis is the retinal detachment caused contraction and traction of the extensive fibroproliferative membrane on the surface of the retina and behind the vitreous. Fibrous proliferation membrane is mainly composed of pigment epithelial cells, glial cells, fibroblasts, fibroblasts, and macrophages. Pigment epithelial cells play an essential role in the occurrence and development of proliferative vitreoretinopathy.

Leading Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market Players:

Novartis AG, Promedior, Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., Allergan plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., among others

The Global Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market will bolster the CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The increasing geriatric population, increasing surgical treatment, common diseases like cataracts seen in old age people, improving medical technology, and treatment are fueling the market demand for the global Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market.

Based on drug type, the global Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market distributed into PRM-167, XOMA-089, Others. The XOMA-089 segment holds a significant share in the global proliferative vitreoretinopathy market. XOMA 089 is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and neutralizes TGF-beta 1 and 2 ligands. XOMA 089 reduced the clinical stage and severity of PVR and retinal detachment and formation of the intraocular membrane in a shorter period.

