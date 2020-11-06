Liver Medicine Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027 Gilead Sciences, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

One of the essential organs of the human body is the liver, and it performs significant functions, such as the removal of harmful substances from the blood, maintains an adequate level of chemicals in the body, and stores nutrients for all cellular and biological activities. Improper functioning of the liver causes many severe diseases, such as hepatitis A, B, C, primary biliary cirrhosis, and tumors. Some inherited conditions, such as Wilson’s disease, alagille syndrome, and hemochromatosis, are also occurred by improper functioning of the liver. Some of the primary reasons for the improper functioning of the liver are genetic disorder, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity. Some of these may also lead to permanent damage to the liver. Common symptoms of liver disease include fatigue, nausea, sudden weight loss, swollen abdomen, and jaundice (yellow discoloration of the skin).

Leading Liver Medicine Market Players:

Gilead Sciences, Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Abbott, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

The liver medicine market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. A sedentary lifestyle drives the market, obesity, viral hepatitis, genetic disorders, unhealthy diet, and excessive alcohol consumption are some of the factors that are fueling the growth of liver disease prevalence in developing countries. Moreover, the rising prevalence of liver diseases globally is primarily driving the liver medicine market towards development. With the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, increasing awareness has become a necessity. Government and not-for-profit organizations play a crucial role in the rising awareness about liver diseases around the world. These organizations promote the awareness of the liver-related diseases and support for research and development for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver diseases. However, stringent government regulations (FDA, MHRA), high cost incurred in drug research and development pose a crucial challenge for the liver disease treatment Industry. Side effect associated with medication is the growing concern expected for declining market value. Furthermore, new research and development will provide immense opportunities for market players. For instance, Yaqrit Limited has developed a new product, Yaq-001, which will be introduced in 3 years to treat chronic liver diseases.

The “Liver Medicine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical in the healthcare industry, with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. This report provides an outline of the liver medicine market with detailed market segmentation by treatment modality, disease type, and end-user. The liver medicine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report focusses on the vital statistics on the market status of the leading players in the liver medicine market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market is segmented based on treatment modality, disease type, and end-user. Based on treatment modality, the market is categorized as anti-viral, vaccines, chemotherapy, immunosuppressive agents, and corticosteroids. Based on disease type, segmentation of the market is into hepatitis, non- alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol-induced liver disease, and liver cancer. Based on end-user, segmentation of the market is into the hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

