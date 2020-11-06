Global Argatroban Market 2020 emerging trends, size, share, demand, opportunities, covid-19 impact analysis and forecast-2024

The Argatroban Market study describes the current market size and market forecast, market prospects, main drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, PESTLE analysis, PORTER analysis, new product approvals / launch, promotion and marketing campaigns, pricing analysis , competitive environment to assist companies in decision-making. The data from the study is focused on current and historical market dynamics that assist in decisions related to investment.

Argatroban offers fundamental industry overview representing market trends, company profiles, growth drivers, market scope and Argatroban size estimation. The valuable Argatroban industry insights, type, application, deployment status and research regions are studied. A thorough analysis of gross margin view, trade news, industry plans and policies, constraints are explained. A complete Argatroban industry scenario is explained from 2014 to 2019 and forecast estimates are presented from 2020-2024. The productions, industry chain analysis, gross margin structure and deployment models are stated in detail. Top regions analysed in the report include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and the rest of the world. The Argatroban industry presence and maturity analysis will lead to investment feasibility and development scope.

Argatroban Market Leading Players (2019-2024):

5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams

from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.

Japan is the still largest supplier of argatroban with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

China has few companies entering the market with production share of only 8%, and demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of argatroban have to be imported.

Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human?s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

The worldwide market for Argatroban is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -14.9% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Argatroban in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

[

Pfizer, Inc

SANDOZ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

fresenius-kabi

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

WEST-WARD,INC

Market Segment Analysis

By Types:

Argatroban Powder

Argatroban Injection

By Applications:

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Cerebral arterial thrombosis

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Eqypt

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Argatroban Industry Report addresses different regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The production value, gross margin analysis, development trend, and Argatroban market positioning is explained. The industrial chain study, potential buyers, distributors and traders details are explained. The challenges to the growth and market restraints are explained. The market maturity study, investment scope and gross margin study are profiled. The production process structure, market share, manufacturing cost and Argatroban saturation analysis is covered. This will helps the industry aspirants to analysis growth feasibility and development plans.

A special highlight on cost structure, import-export scenario and sales channels of Argatroban industry is presented. The benchmarking products, dynamic market changes, upstream raw material and downstream buyer’s analysis are presented. The business trends, key players analysis and product segment study are explained. The regional SWOT analysis, gross margin analysis, application analysis and industry barriers are explained. The value, volume and consumption from 2019-2024 is portrayed. All the essential details like pricing structure of raw materials, labour cost, sales channels and downstream buyers are presented.

In the next segment, the forecast Argatroban industry perspective is covered. Under forecast statistics, the market value, volume and consumption forecast from 2019-2024 is explained. Argatroban regional analysis for major regions and countries in this region is stated. The study of new Argatroban industry aspirants and analysts opinions for this industry is presented. The limitations to the industry growth, market risks, Argatroban growth opportunities and market trends are viewed. The revenue, Argatroban market status, past market performance and product details are presented.

Salient Features Of The Report:

The Argatroban report serves as a vital guide in portraying present and forecast industry statistics and market size. The supply/ demand situation, gross margin view and competitive profile of top Argatroban players are presented. The Argatroban market breakdown by product, type, application and regions will provide sophisticated and precise analysis. Recent developments in Argatroban industry, growth opportunities, constraints are studied completely. Also, new product launch events, mergers & acquisitions of Argatroban, and industry plans and policies are covered.

The revenue estimates of Argatroban market based on top industry players, their product type, applications and regions is studied. The cost structures, gross margin view, sales channel analysis and value chain is explained. In the next segment, the SWOT analysis of players, cost structures, traders, distributors and dealers are listed. The forecast study on Argatroban industry will be useful for business plans and growth analysis.

