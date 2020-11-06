Patent Analytics Services Market Share, Top Players, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027

A patent is an exclusive right granted for a process, method, substance, or device that is new in the market. Patents are majorly used as a means to protect intellectual assets/property of companies and inventors. Patents have become a crucial factor for businesses in the light of changing times and increasing competition. Patent analytics help gather information for the relevant technology in order to forecast market needs, and help companies to formulate business strategies and investment plans. Patent analytics help companies to obtain an overview of technologies, which their competitors are working on. This helps companies to analyze their competitor’s strengths, weaknesses, and business strategies. According to the World Bank Indicator, in 2018, 3.1 million patents were filed, up from 2.9 million in 2017. The increasing filing of patents in various industries has accelerated the demand for patent analytics services.

The global patent analytics services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period. The global market was valued at US$ 619.1 Mn in 2019.

Increasing Application and Registration of Patents

Increasing volume of patent applications and registrations is a key factor driving the demand for patent analytics solutions/services by corporates in order to analyze competiveness and design market strategies. For instance, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, in 2018, more than 3,326.3 applications were filed for patent registration. Patent registration increased by 5.2% in 2018 as compared to 2017. China, the U.S., Japan, Germany, India, Russia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and the U.K. are among the top 10 countries that filed significantly high patent applications in 2018. Therefore, increased patent applications fuel the demand for patent analytics solutions and services from various corporate entities in order to gain competitive advantage.

Patent protection of innovations associated with digitization of technologies are acquiring strong grounds in the market for patent analytics services. As such, the patent analytics services market is continuously growing, owing to the high concentration of fragmented players, accounting for ~92% of the market share. This explains why companies are competing against each other to maintain their lead in terms of innovation.

Moreover, most innovative tech companies are gaining global recognition. For instance, Ford, being the global automotive leader, is increasing R&D efforts in autonomous driving. As such, the global revenue of the automobile industry is anticipated for exponential growth in the patent analytics services market.

The Swiss consulting firm EconSight’s patent analytics research suggests that most innovative tech companies are based in the U.S., followed by China and Europe. Likewise, the patent analytics services market in North America is estimated to generate the highest revenue. On the other hand, Japan-based companies are being highly publicized as one of the leaders in electronics innovations associated with the uniqueness of patents produced.

Claims for Several Computing Architectures Help Overcome Limitations of Divided Infringement

IoT devices are flooding the everyday tech landscape. These devices are becoming increasingly commonplace in most cloud-based data centers in order to process a massive influx of data. However, the issue of divided infringement poses as a challenge when drafting claims for IoT technologies in the patent analytics services market.

The patent analytics services market is advancing at a rapid CAGR of ~14% during the forecast period. However, limitations in modern computing architectures and interactivity of the cloud with IoT devices are some of the reasons that are slowing down the market growth. Hence, companies in the market for patent analytics services are increasing awareness that end users should claim their invention from several perspectives that are possible in various computing architectures.

Patent Analytics Services Market: Competition Dynamics

Some of the major players in the global patent analytics services market are Wynne-Jones IP Ltd, Ocean Tomo, LLC, IPlytics GmbH, PatSnap Pte. Ltd, CPA Global, Gridlogics Technologies Pvt Ltd, Minesoft Ltd, QUESTEL SAS, PatentSight GmbH, Dolcera Information Technology Services Pvt. Ltd, Einfolge Technologies Pvt Ltd., IDTechEx Ltd., IP Wagon Pvt. Ltd., Novel Patent Services Pvt Ltd, Talwar and Talwar Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Anaqua, Inc., Clarivate Analytics plc, and Harrity & Harrity, LLP.