Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Depth Analysis By Statistics, Industry Size Report 2020

The global “anti-inflammatory market size” is expected to reach USD 191.42 billion by 2027 on account of increasing investments on the development of biologics for treating autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Anti-inflammatory drugs help to reduce inflammation in the body and treat health conditions such as arthritis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, sinusitis, and others. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. As per the report titled, “Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis, and Others), Respiratory Diseases, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market was USD 93.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2020 to 2027.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Key Features of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-102825

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. The report also offers interesting insights into the market, current trends, and significant industry developments. It also throws light on key players functioning in the market and the key strategies adopted by them to compete for the top position. The report further discusses the segmentation of the market based on factors such as drug-class, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography, and lists the names of the leading segment with attributed factors. The report offers an overall qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and is available for sale on the company website.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Biogen

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Other Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-102825

Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases will Add Impetus to Market

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases namely ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis, and others are the major anti-inflammatory drugs market growth driver. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimate of 78 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with arthritis by the end of 2040. Apart from this, the increasing uptake of corticosteroids for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and asthma, coupled with the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in the long run.

On the contrary, the side effects of using non-steroids anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs such as dizziness, allergic reactions, stomach pain, stomach ulcers, and others may pose a major threat to the market in the coming years. This, coupled with the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and other complications may hinder the market in the coming years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anti-inflammatory-drugs-market-102825

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Diseases – For Key Countries Pipeline Analysis Patent Snapshot New Product Launches Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Anti-inflammatory Biologics Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Corticosteroids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Others Respiratory Diseases Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Inhalation Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continued…

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102825

Our proven methodologies and systematic analysis help in making confident business and strategic decisions.

A market study that conducts at Fortune Business Insights can save significant cost and time, and can help prevent making costly mistakes.

Related Reports:

Compounding Pharmacy Market Depth Analysis By Statistics, Industry Size Report 2020

Tretinoin Market Depth Analysis By Statistics, Industry Size Report 2020

Cardiometabolic Disease Market Depth Analysis By Statistics, Industry Size Report 2020

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Size

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Share

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Trends

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Growth

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Analysis

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Business Opportunities

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Key Players

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Demand

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Competitive Landscape

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Segments

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Overview

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Industry

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Stastistic

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Devlopment Strategy

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Future Growth

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Research Methodology

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Drivers

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Manufacturers

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Revenue

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Growth Analysis

Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Search Analysis