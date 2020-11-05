U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Depth Analysis By Statistics, Industry Size Report 2020

The increasing launch of effective drugs is a key factor driving the U.S. secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026.” The secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market was valued at USD 4.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0%. As per the report the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market on the basis of drug class is segmented into calcimimetics, vitamin d analogues, and phosphate binders.

The calcimimetics segment is expected to hold maximum share during the forecast period owing to the numerous generic substitutes of Cinacalcet in the U.S. along with the rising demand for potent and specific therapy for the treatment of SHPT. For instance, according to a national survey conducted by American Journal of Kidney Diseases the use of Cinacalcet has increased from 23% to 31% between 2014 and 2017

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-secondary-hyperparathyroidism-shpt-treatment-market-101664

Leading Players operating in the U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

AbbVie Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Emerging Guidelines By Government Authorities Will Boost Growth

The increasing government initiatives for improvising secondary hyperparathyroidism management will create growth opportunities for the secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market. The aim of SHPT treatment is to manage the biochemical markers of bone and mineral metabolism, which are directly linked to cardiovascular events and bone fractures by extensive epidemiologic evidence. International & national organizations in the U.S. and working groups such as the National Kidney Foundation have published various clinical guidance documents to encourage best practices in managing SHPT. Furthermore, increasing awareness about SHPT in physicians, as well as clinical specialists, have improved the treatment regimen for its management. The improvement in earlier identification and assessment of SHPT for mineral metabolism in CKD & ESRD will have a positive impact on secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment market growth. The reduction in associated complications for the management of SHPT is expected to accelerate growth of the market during the forecast period.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/u-s-secondary-hyperparathyroidism-shpt-treatment-market-101664

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism, 2018 Distribution of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Patients by Treatment Type – Surgery, Drugs and Others, 2018 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Pipeline Analysis Reimbursement Scenario Cost Burden of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Drug Class Calcimimetics Vitamin D Analogues Phosphate Binders Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region West Midwest South Northeast



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-secondary-hyperparathyroidism-shpt-treatment-market-101664

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market growth?

Related Reports :

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Artificial Tears Market Size, Future Growth, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Chronic Wound Care Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

mHealth Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Mobility Scooter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Mobility Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Ureteroscope Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027