Mobility Scooter Market Depth Analysis By Statistics, Industry Size Report 2020

The global “mobility scooter market size” is slated to touch USD 2.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the multiple benefits offered by mobility aid devices is set to emerge as the leading factor driving the growth of this market. Mobility disabilities, arising from congenital conditions, orthopedic disorders, old age, or accidents, impose a major burden and restriction not just on the person suffering from the condition but also on his or her caretakers. The optimal solution to this situation is the use of medical mobility machines which provide freedom and independence of movement to the patient. For example, mobility scooters can be maneuvered with ease and are powered to move quickly at reasonable speeds. Furthermore, these devices provide a high degree of comfort to the patient. For instance, majority of scooters come with padded seats along with arm and headrests and are akin to office chairs. Thus, these and other host of advantages of mobility scooters is expected to boost the adoption of such advanced devices and fuel the medical mobility scooters market revenue.

The Latest Research on Mobility Scooter Market highlights leading regions across the world, with an aim to offer a better understanding to the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies that are being deployed at a rapid pace at a global level. It further highlights some of the growth stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain an in-depth knowledge about the market. The report does play a vital role in comprehending the market to novices as well as established players in the market.

Key Players Operating in The Mobility Scooter Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amigo Mobility International

Invacare Corporation

Medical Depot, Inc.

Van Os Medical B.V.

Afikim Electric Vehicles

Golden Technologies

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Growth in Geriatric Population Across the Globe to Fuel the Market

One of the top mobility scooter market trends is the astonishing rate at which the global population is aging. Old age is typically entails a variety of disorders, prominent among which is the occurrence of mobility diseases such as osteoarthritis and neuromuscular conditions which generally worsen with age. According the United Nations’ World Population Ageing Report 2017, the geriatric population of the world is predicted to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, nearly doubling from the current levels. Moreover, the report states that by 2030 itself the number of aged people will overtake the number of children under the age of 10. Thus, increasing ageing population will be a major determinant for the expansion of this market, according to the mobility scooter market research.

North America to Lead the Market Share; Europe to Follow

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility scooters market share during the forecast period, mainly owing to changing healthcare policies in the region to improve access to medical mobility aid devices. The region also generated a revenue of USD 523.2 million in 2018. Apart from this, the other two factors driving the regional market include presence of strong global players and a swelling geriatric population.

In Europe, the number of aged people will comprise 35% of the total population by 2050, as per UN projections. As a result, the demand for mobility aid equipment is set to surge in the coming years. The mobility scooter market size UK is anticipated to expand at a steady rate on account of the high adoption of these devices in the country.

Substantial rise in adoption of mobility scooters as a result of increasing number of old age patients will be the primary growth driver for the market in Asia-Pacific.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Mobility Scooter Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Mobility Scooter Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

