COVID-19 Impact on Lactase Enzyme Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Global Lactase Enzyme Market: Overview

Numerous factors, trends and drivers, are impacting growth in the global lactase enzyme market. As per Transparency Market Research, the market would grow at a notable rate, compounded annually, over the forecast period of its upcoming report – 2020 to 2003. New opportunities will mark the vendor landscape for players to tap into and consolidate their market position. These avenues, used by players – individually and in collaborations, will lead the market on to a higher valuation over the period.

Some of the most prominent trends and drivers that are marking the lactase enzyme market landscape are growing focus on innovation, improvement in technology and growth in demand in lactose free dairy products. A massive increase in number of people suffering from reduced tolerance to lactose is enabling growth in the market further.

Global Lactase Enzyme Market: Competitive Landscape

A variety of growth measures are marking the vendor landscape of the global lactase enzyme market over the forecast period. Some of these are collaboration with other players in an attempt to tap into new consumer bases, and in turn, consolidating the market position. High focus on technology is set to be witnessed over the forecast period.

The global lactase enzyme market has the following top-tier players, pushing it to higher more significant benchmarks in terms of products and revenue:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

DuPont de Nemours and Company

DSM Chemicals

Novozymes A/S

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)

Sternenzym, Amano Enzyme Inc.

Calza Clemente

Senson

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Global Lactase Enzyme Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Lactose intolerance is an inability to digest dairy products. The cases of this condition and of reduced tolerance are increasing and this is being notes across the world. It is creating demand for products that need the lactase enzyme, driving the market for the product on a high growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Next generation technologies are leading to growth in the market. As players focus on innovation and come up with better product, worth of the global lactase enzyme market will grow. Some of these technologies are genetic engineering and immobilization. These lead to better productivity and higher stability.

Global Lactase Enzyme Market: Regional Analysis

North America is set to be a notable regional market over the forecast period. Sales will be the highest on the regional charts. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that the region is set to account for a notable share of the global market over the report’s assessment period. High number of people with lactose intolerance or reduced tolerance and high awareness about it is leading to growth in the regional market. Presence of known player is also a contributing factor. Impressive level of research and development in the areas, particularly in the United States of America, is propelling the growth curve higher.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to contribute to higher valuation of the global market. Country-wise, in the region, China will be a prominent player, dominating the market landscape in terms of value. Increasing awareness regarding lactose intolerance and availability of lactose free foods and increase in its cases are boosting growth in the regional landscape. Top companies are eyeing this growth and entering into alliances with local players to tap into opportunities – current and emerging.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.