Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2027 and Key Players Honeywell International, UAV Turbines, Turbotech SAS, PBS Group, GE Aviation

Furthermore, the microturbine helps operators in a new and smarter way, such as provide power autonomously in any ground environment and decreases fuel burn while increasing overall aircraft efficiency and hull value. These factors lead to the robust growth of the global aircraft microturbine engine industry. Also, the microturbine engine widely uses in the urban air mobility and defense industries in making unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) as commonplace as airplanes, trucks, and ships for both commercial and defense use.

Leading Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc., UAV Turbines, Inc., Turbotech SAS, PBS Group, GE Aviation, AMT Netherlands B.V., Williams International, Micro Turbine Technology B.V., BF-Turbines, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Elliott Group, Sentient Blue Technologies, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, JetCat Americas, JetsMunt SL, Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG, Lambert Microturbine, Hawk Turbine AB, Bowman, and Brayton Energy

Global aircraft microturbine engine market size is projected to value at USD 27.8 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 53.63 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.84 % during 2020-2027. It is owing to major OEMs and aircraft manufacturers across the world focus on the research & development to reduce operating costs and curb emission levels. Additionally, the increasing focus on the development of clean energy-based engines in aircraft will boost the growth of the global aircraft microturbine engine market. Moreover, the growing awareness around the world for the development of emission-less engines in the aviation sector and cost-effective products will trigger the demand for aircraft microturbine engines in the future periods. A micro-turbine is relatively quiet because the high-frequency sound it produces will quickly attenuate in the atmosphere and point upward and away from the ground. Also, the engine can be configured to produce up to 10 kW of electrical energy. The microturbine engine has many advantages over the traditional reciprocating engine; it can produce higher energy density efficiency (related to weight and size), extremely low heat radiation, and few moving parts make it easy to maintain. It also saves the lubricants and refrigerants needed for air conditioning.

Based on the platform, the global aircraft microturbine engines market classified into VTOL, Air Taxi, Business Jet, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, and Military UAV. The VTOL segment is likely to lead the market by 2027. It is owing to the growing focus towards the development of a hybrid-electric power generation system that enhances the reach of such aircraft platforms.

