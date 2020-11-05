Diagnostic ECG Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2027 and Key Players GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic

Moreover, ECG diagnostic helps in identifying the rate of electrical and muscle function of the heart and also diagnose the blood flow to the heart muscles. The heartbeats recorded on the special ECG paper. ECG diagnosis made to examine the heart rate and rhythm, which shows the evidence of previous heart attack and also helps in identifying the enlargement of the heart due to high blood pressure.

Leading Diagnostic ECG Market Players:

The global diagnostic ECG market will show a substantial CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. Owing to a rising number of cardiovascular diseases, along with the changing lifestyle and eating habits of the people, has increased the rate of obesity worldwide. Thus, it creates diseases like stroke, arrhythmias, ventricular atrial hypertrophy, myocardial infarction, abnormal heart rate, myocardial ischemia.

Furthermore, with government initiatives, the ECG diagnosis machine has been installed in the hospitals and providing affordable treatment to the patients as mortality from cardiovascular disease is very high in countries like the US and India. Therefore, it has fueled the market demand for the diagnostic ECG market. With the growth of technology advancement, portable and wireless ECG devices have fueled the market growth of the global diagnostic ECG market.

