Down and Feather Market 2020 : Research, Industry Trends, Supply, Sales, Demands, Analysis And Insights

The global down and feather market was valued at US$ 4,608.7 Mn in 2018 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2027. It is estimated to reach a value of US$ 8812.5 Mn by 2027.

Companies are working upon changing their business models in order to incorporate the changes as per demand and regulations. Large slaughterhouses primarily processes down and feather to avoid contamination from blood stains and supplies to industrial end users. Additionally, major down and feather players are involved in the business of primary processing along with manufacturing of products such as pillows, apparels, bedding, and comforters.

Duck and goose meat is consumed across the globe. According to FAO, 90% of duck and goose poultry birds are reared in Asia Pacific. These includes countries such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar. These poultry birds are slaughtered in abattoirs for meat to produce waste known as the by-product. Down and feathers are by-products of the duck and goose meat industry. Therefore, growth in poultry farming of duck and goose meat for consumption will drive the production of down and feathers.

The growth in demand for down and feather provide an option to reuse of fill of down and feather product such as bedding and pillow by recycling through primary processing of washing and sterilization to meet the consumer demand. Down and feather are used in various end use applications of mattresses, apparel, and handicraft among others. Demand for colorful down and feather is the major attraction among consumers for interior designing, handicraft production, decoration etc.

According to the Environmental Protection Act, the by-product eliminated from abattoirs to be reuse owing to rise in pollution and contamination has promoted down and feather in primary processing through cleaning, washing, and sterilization for manufacturing end product.

Based on origin, goose and duck are the major producers of down and feathers across the globe which accounts about 40% and 60% respectively as per Responsible Down Standard. According to FAO, duck has high demand for consumption across the globe accounting for about 62.26% in 2017 as compared to goose. This leads to higher generation of down and feathers from duck.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into bedding, comforters, pillows, and apparel. Comforters were the largest segment of the down and feather market in terms of value in 2018. However, the market based on product type is expected to be attractive for pillows and apparel. In terms of value, it is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

In terms of distribution channel, the global down and feather market is segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The market based on distribution channel is expected to be attractive for the online channel during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America.

