Docking Station Market 2020 : Research Outlines Huge Growth In Industry Worldwide

Autonomous robots, currently mostly used for the surveillance or surveying of commercial establishments, mostly experience limited serviceable duration due to stunted power supply. A robot docking station for battery exchange plays a key role in such a scenario.

For direction purposes, autonomous robots use navigation techniques based on sensors to automatically dock to a docking station. For example, some Roombas – robotic vacuum cleaners, are equipped with intelligent infrared sensors. At the docking station end, the device emits two infra-red rays, and whenever the Roomba discovers one of these rays, it navigates accordingly and wiggles itself so as to attach to the docking station. Thereafter, the battery exchange happens automatically within 45 seconds.

Docking stations find use for other industrial and commercial applications too. They find wide use for material handling in supply chains and logistics. Growth of the manufacturing sector and intensifying competition in e-Commerce necessitates improvements in warehouse management Systems.

In such environments, computing devices are essential for multiple tasks, including data collection, merchandising, inventory management, communication, and vehicle tracking. For functioning, warehouse staff needs to collect and update supply chain data instantaneously, securely, and accurately from multiple devices and process the same. Docking stations play an important role here for connecting multiple devices.

Collectively, these uses account for economic importance of docking stations, serving to fuel the growth of the docking station market. For a know-how of opportunities in this space, Transparency Market Research (TMR) released a market intelligence study on the docking station market. Prepared by a team of seasoned analysts employing industry-centric research methodologies, and extensive primary and secondary research, TMR predicts that the docking station market will expand at a notable ~5% CAGR between the period of 2019 to 2027.

Docking stations are primarily used for connecting laptops, PCs, or tablets with various peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and printers. Among all, vis-à-vis revenue, laptops held a leading share of ~50% in the docking station market in 2018. Going ahead, the laptops product segment is predicted to continue to dominate the other segments over the 2019–2027 forecast period, adds TMR.

The availability of universal docking stations compatible with different models of laptops and notebooks strengthens the demand for these devices.

From a regional perspective, North America is at the forefront in terms of key regions in the docking station market. Powered by the U.S. and Canada, the excessive use of computing devices for commercial and industrial operations is the key behind the high demand for docking stations. Massive amounts of data handling in the service industry, including hospitality and healthcare, fuels the demand for docking stations to attach core computing devices with peripherals.

Key players operating in the global docking station market include –