Multi-domain Controller Market 2020 is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 74% during the forecast period

Automotive multi-domain controller, also known as multi-domain control unit, is an integrated electronic controller that improves functionalities and offers the electrically powered system of the vehicle bulk data to process for automated driving. The automotive multi-domain controller handles high volume of data generated from the currently connected vehicles and integrates numerous sub-electronics systems to function smoothly and efficiently. The automotive multi-domain controller reduces the network space and complexity caused due to extensive use of multiple electronic control unit or module.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36260

The average number of electronic control units in premium, luxury, and high-end vehicles has been rising since the last few years. Rise in vehicle electrification fuels the demand for efficient management of the intricacy of electronics and electronic architecture in automotive. Higher number of electronic control units, owing to advancements in the field of technology to offer more safety and comfortable vehicle ride, leads to complexity of electronics and electronic architecture in the vehicle. This is a major factor that is anticipated to boost the automotive multi-domain controller market during the forecast period. The automotive multi-domain controller offers numerous benefits such as reliability, reduction in complexity, cost-effectiveness, enhanced durability, reduction in weight, and higher efficiency. Additionally, the advent of disruptive trends such as semi-autonomous, autonomous, connected, and electric vehicles, which are anticipated to boost the demand for electronics in automotive, is another important factor that is anticipated to boost the automotive multi-domain controller market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid demand for easy to customize and tailor electronic network architecture as per the requirement coupled with cost-effective alternate solutions with minimum time are key factors that are likely to drive the automotive multi-domain controller market in the near future.

Despite its multiple benefits, the automotive multi-domain controller market faces a couple of restraints. Its cost, which is quite cost-effective solution for high-end cars, is relatively high for entry level cars that are contain very few electronic control units. Consequently, penetration of multi-domain controller in these cars is low as only a few electronic control modules are sufficient in entry level cars. Another key drawback of the multi-domain controller is the possibility of malfunction of the product, as the entire system is operated electronically, which may lead to false or erroneous interpretation and operation of the component. This, in turn, can lead to loss of complete control, thereby hampering the safety and comfort of the vehicle ride. These factors are likely to hinder the automotive multi-domain controller market during the forecast period.

The global automotive multi-domain controller market has been segmented based on application, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. Based on application, the automotive multi-domain controller market has been bifurcated into advance driver assistance system (ADAS) & safety, engine & powertrain, chassis & body control system, cockpit, and others. The advance driver assistance system (ADAS) & safety segment hold a major share of the automotive multi-domain controller market primarily due to the increasing demand for safety and security while driving.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive multi-domain controller market has been divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Passenger vehicle is a highly attractive and lucrative segment of the market. Rise in electrification in vehicles coupled with increasing demand for safety and comfort is anticipated to boost the segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion type, the automotive multi-domain controller market has been classified into battery electric vehicle, hybrid vehicle, and internal combustion engine vehicle. The internal combustion engine vehicle segment dominated the automotive multi-domain controller market primarily due to a surge in integration of the component in internal combustion engine powered vehicles and limited availability of alternative vehicles. However, higher demand for zero or low emission vehicles is likely to hamper the segment in the near future.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36260

In terms of region, the automotive multi-domain controller market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is projected to hold for a prominent share of the global automotive multi-domain controller market, as the region is home to a majority of global automakers and original equipment manufacturers who are pioneers of the automotive multi-domain controller. Moreover, the presence of major premium and exotic vehicle manufacture coupled with the demand for cost-effective and efficient solutions is also likely to propel the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global automotive multi-domain controller market include TATA ELXSI, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Sasken Technologies Ltd, Delphi Technologies, Mobileye, NVIDIA Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, KRONO-SAFE, NXP Semiconductors, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Read Our Latest Press Release: