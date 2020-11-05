Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2027

Global mobile crushers and screeners market was valued US$ 2.41 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.34 Bn with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027. Rising investment in construction industry at globally, will boost the sales of mobile crushers and screeners. Growing urbanization in developing economies including China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Mexico are likely to boost construction activities significantly in coming years. Moreover, rising number of non-residential projects at global level will also drive the market in the next few years.

Demand of Mobile Crushers Segment Is High At Global Level

In product segment, mobile crusher segment was valued to be the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in coming years. In 2018, this segment accounted for a share of over 70%. Rapid growth in building and road construction activities at global level will propel the market demand.

Mobile Crusher market was valued of US$1.65 bn in 2018 and forecasted to reach US$ 2.25 bn by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 3.2% during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Demand for Mobile Crushers and Screeners to Remain High in Asia Pacific

In terms of geography, global mobile crushers and screeners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growing investments in the construction industry is expected to boost the application of these crushers and screeners in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas the growing urbanization is expected to influence their demand in the UAE, Brazil, Nigeria, and Argentina. On the other hand, the economic slowdown in Europe is projected to result in the decline in construction activities, thereby decreasing the demand for these crushers and screeners.

Asia Pacific accounted for the leading region in mobile crushers and screeners in 2018. It has been estimated that Asia Pacific accounted for 43.8% of the global share. Increasing infrastructural developments in China and India are the primary driving forces behind the rising demand for mobile crushers and screeners in Asia Pacific.

The market size for mobile crushers and screeners in Asia Pacific is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players operating in mobile crushers and screeners market across the world are

Atlas Copco Group

Anaconda Equipment International Ltd.

McCloskey International Ltd.

Hartl Property Holding GmbH

Metso Corp.

Kleemann GmbH

Portafill International Ltd.

Sandvik AB

RUBBLE MASTER HMH GmbH,

SBM Mineral Processing GmbH.

