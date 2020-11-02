Media, Sera And Reagents In Biotechnology Market size Register Substantial Expansion by 2023

The global market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology should reach $5.5 billion by 2023 from $4.1 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

Cell culture products are used from the point of drug discovery through the process of drug development. Cell culture products are used mainly for research purposes, for production of biopharmaceuticals, and for educational purposes. This report focuses on the global market for media, sera and reagent products used in the cell culture industry and discusses the applications in various arenas of biomedical and life science research. The report addresses the whole market for cell culture including the research segment, production segment, contract segment, and “others” segment, which includes the in vitro diagnostics and educational sector.

The scope of the study is worldwide. Current market dynamics, market drivers, restraints, trends, regulatory issues, and strategic developments are discussed in the report. In the regional analysis, the report identifies and analyzes market size and forecasts for the U.S., Europe and emerging markets. The emerging markets for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analyses and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the market for media, sera and reagents in the cell culture industry. A few prominent players in this industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, BD Biosciences, and Corning Inc.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets and technologies for media, sera and reagents used in biotechnology.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on different types of cell cultures and products from cell culture technology as well as the advantages and disadvantages for the use of various types of media.

– Detailed analysis of the cell culture industry’s structure.

– Discussion covering the applications of cell culture technology with an emphasis on usage in the research, production, and contract segments.

– Profiles of major players in the media, sera, and reagents industry.

Report Summary

In the past decade, there has been a significant shift in the nature of the products being manufactured and sold by biotechnology companies. Innovative products are coming to market that help to increase the growth and differentiation of cells in in vitro conditions. Launch of innovative cell culture products and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals reflect increased use of cell culture products.

The global biopharmaceutical portfolio of today is a sign of increased therapeutic competition and expansion in a number of targeted therapies. These trends have given rise to highly specific manufacturing requirements, including cell culture media, sera and reagents. The fundamental shift in the pharmaceutical industry from small-molecule or chemical-based drugs towards biotherapeutics and a focus on consistently improving the efficiency and effectiveness of production are spurring an evolution in cell culture technology that is needed to support advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Development of cell culture products, especially serum-free and animal-component-free media, has improved manufacturing processes by conferring many advantages.

The global market for cell culture products is driven by increased demand for biologics including biosimilars; by use of cell-based methods for vaccine production; and by use of cell lines for new drug developments. Ever-increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals has forced manufacturers to move toward contract manufacturing and research organizations, which will help the cell culture market to grow further during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

This report analyzes the market under three main segments: sera, media and reagents. All three categories are witnessing growth because of increased demand for biopharmaceuticals and research activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Use of mammalian cells to increase capacity, scalability and flexibility in vaccine production is an additional factor for the growth of the cell culture product market. Major companies operating in the cell culture market include BD Biosciences, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (a part of Merck KGaA), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Innovation in biotechnology is interrelated with research and development (R&D) discoveries. As the biopharmaceutical portfolio continues to evolve, the manufacturing technologies and superior cell culture products offered by companies such as Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, EMD Millipore (a part of Merck KGaA), and others will continue to advance in the coming years.

In 2015, the U.S. was the largest market for cell culture products, accounting for about 42.1% of the global market. The U.S. has one of the most supportive environments for the development and commercialization of new drugs, as it is the world’s largest free-pricing market for pharmaceuticals and has high per capita incomes. A large elderly population and high rates of chronic diseases and affordability are other factors that make the U.S. suitable for the development and consumption of drugs. Support from the government for medical research, an unparalleled scientific and research base, and an innovative biotechnology sector are the major factors that make the U.S. market the preferred home for growth in the healthcare industry, which also includes biotechnology.