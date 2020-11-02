Asia Pacific Ceramic Balls Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% During 2019 – 2027

China held the largest market share in the Asia Pacific ceramic balls market. The rise ceramic balls market in China is primarily attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region. The Chinese economy is flooded with manufacturing and assembly units of some of the major manufacturers of electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries around the world. The rising production capacities of these units is creating a strong demand for advanced materials for efficient manufacturing. These factors further propel the demand for ceramic balls market in China.

The Asia Pacific Ceramic Balls market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia Pacific ceramic balls market by application has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The automotive application segment accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific ceramic balls market. The Asia Pacific region is among the largest producer of vehicles globally. The growth in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific region provides a huge developing potential for other related sectors such as automotive component and part manufacturers. Ceramic balls are used in seating tracks, seat slides, safety restraints, seatbelt locking mechanisms, airbags, etc. due to its characteristics such as high-temperature resistance and strength. Therefore, the wide application of ceramic balls in a variety of automotive component drives the ceramic balls market in the automotive industry.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Ceramic Balls in the market.

Asia Pacific Ceramic Balls Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Zirconia

Silicon

Alumina

Others

By Function

Active

Inert

By Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Chemical

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Pingxiang XINGFENG Chemical Packing Co., Ltd

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Zibo Sinoshine Import & Export Co., Ltd.

