Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Development Report: Current Growth, Size, New Technology, Demand, Sharp Details and Future Prospects by 2024

Scope of the Report:

In the past five years from 2012-2016, because of European debt crisis and complex international economic situation, grain oriented electrical steel industry only developed at a low growth rate. But in Asia, especially in China and India, grain oriented electrical steel industry developed at a higher growth rate. In the next five years (2017-2025), grain oriented electrical steel industry will keep growing with the CAGR of 1.78% growth rate.

Supply and demand conditions of grain oriented electrical steel show polarization. In low-end products field, overcapacity has become more and more serious, but in the high-performance field, oriented electrical steel with high grade and magnetic induction, the market is in short supply. To seize a larger global market share, in the future, manufacturing companies will invest much more on R&D and the products will be closer to high-end field.

For regions, Asia, especially China, is the largest production and consumption region, followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market, large quantity of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term.

The market of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is quite concentrated. NSSMC, Posco, JFE Steel, NLMK Group, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Cogent (Tata Steel), ArcelorMittal, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, Baowu Group, Shougang are the key suppliers in the grain oriented electrical steel market. They took up about 95% of the production market in 2017. Newly created China Baowu Steel Group Corp by Wisco and Baosteel become the largest player in the world. The competition is very intense, for example, due to the challenging business; ATI suspended its Grain Oriented Electrical Steel business in 2016. The intense competition will continue in the future.

The worldwide market for Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 7270 million US$ in 2024, from 6590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Details Based On Key Players:

Baowu Group

NSSMC

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

NLMK Group

JFE Steel

Posco

ArcelorMittal

Ansteel

Shougang

Stalprodukt S.A.

Cogent (Tata Steel)

ATI

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Details Based on Product Category:

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Details Based On Regions

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Grain Oriented Electrical Steel introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel details based on key producing regions and Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report mentions the variety of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel product applications, Grain Oriented Electrical Steel statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Grain Oriented Electrical Steel marketing strategies, Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market vendors, facts and figures of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market and vital Grain Oriented Electrical Steel business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

What Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

The study also focuses on current Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market outlook, sales margin, details of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry is deeply disscussed in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

