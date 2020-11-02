Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Development Report: Current Growth, Size, New Technology, Demand, Sharp Details and Future Prospects by 2024

Scope of the Report:

The importance of emission control catalysts has been increasing as environmental concerns and measures to fight pollution have become more important globally. Emission control catalysts are divided into two types according to the source of the emission: emission control catalysts for mobile sources (such as automobile catalysts) and for stationary sources. The largest part of the market is the mobile emission catalyst segment; the stationary emission catalyst market is smaller.

Following the success in mobile engine applications, catalyst technologies were introduced for stationary applications, for the control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and NOx emissions. The list of catalyst applications covers such emission sources as chemical plants, painting and coating processes, ovens, printing, dry cleaning, power generation, and, last but not least, stationary engines. Examples of catalyst technologies for stationary engines include non-selective catalytic reduction (NSCR) of NOx from rich burn natural gas engines and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) of NOx by ammonia from diesel engines.

USA is the largest consumption country of Stationary Emission Control Catalyst products in the world in the past few years while the market share increased to about 20.53% in 2015 from 24.85% in 2011.

The worldwide market for Stationary Emission Control Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Stationary Emission Control Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Stationary Emission Control Catalyst market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Details Based On Key Players:

Johnson Matthey plc

BASF

Cataler Corporation

Hailiang

Clariant International AG

Cormetech Inc

Corning Inc

DCL International Inc

UOP LLC (Honeywell)

Guodian Longyuan

Tianhe (Baoding)

Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Details Based on Product Category:

Honeycomb Catalyst

Plate Catalyst

Corrugated Catalyst

Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Power�Plant

Painting�Industry

Oil�Industry

Mining�Industry

Chemical�Industry�

Others

Global Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market Details Based On Regions

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Stationary Emission Control Catalyst Market, Middle and Africa.

