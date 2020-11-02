Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Report 2020 to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

In 2017, China’s injection molding machine production accounted for over 60% of global production, the number reached nearly 95000 units, and the export volume reached about 36000 units. The product was mainly exported to Turkey, the United States, Southeast Asia, Brazil, etc. The main imported products are mainly high-end all-electric types, and the price of imported products is several times of export products. Chinese companies dominate the low-end market, and European and Japanese companies have advantages in the high-end market.

The worldwide market for Plastic Injection Molding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 10100 million US$ in 2024, from 8940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Plastic Injection Molding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Plastic Injection Molding Machine market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Details Based On Key Players:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

ARBURG GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Milacron

Wittmann Battenfeld

Fanuc

Toshiba

Nissei Plastic

Husky

JSW Plastics Machinery

Toyo

Chenhsong

Yizumi

LK Technology

Cosmos Machinery

Tederic

UBE Machinery

Windsor

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Details Based on Product Category:

Clamping Force (650T)

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Automotive

Home Appliance

General Plastic

Other

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Details Based On Regions

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, Middle and Africa.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2020-2024.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market, Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market size 2019

