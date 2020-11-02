Global Isophorone Diamine Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Markets, Growth Revenue, Study Drivers, Restraints and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

The isophorone diamine (IPDA) is monopolized by a few giant enterprises included Evonik and Basf. Globally, the global production was 117736 MT in 2015 and it will reach 169340 MT in 2021.

Evonik was the leader manufacturer of isophorone diamine (IPDA) owned the 55.86% production market share in 2015 and with the production sites distributed in Herne and Marl (Germany), Mobile (Alabama, USA), as well as Shanghai (China). What? more, Evonik Industries had opened an integrated production complex for isophorone and isophorone diamine in Shanghai, China in July, 2014 to serve the Asian market.

BASF manufactured IPDA at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site with the volume market share of 28.74% in 2015.

In China, the Wanhua Chemica was the only domestic enterprise with the 2000 MT production trial operation in 2013.

In addition, the production regions of isophorone diamine (IPDA) are mainly located in Europe, USA and China. Europe was the leader production regions, which achieved about 64.21% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, Europe remained the largest market for isophorone diamine (IPDA) in the world, with 53.92% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include USA and China, which account for 17.79% and 20.40% respectively.

The downstream demand of isophorone diamine (IPDA) is rigidity. isophorone diamine (IPDA) can be used for major two purposes: epoxy resin systems as curing agent and the production of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI). In 2015, the market share of epoxy resin systems used isophorone diamine (IPDA) was accounted for 50.23%, which was much higher than that of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) used isophorone diamine (IPDA).

The worldwide market for Isophorone Diamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Isophorone Diamine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Isophorone Diamine report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Isophorone Diamine market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Isophorone Diamine Market Details Based On Key Players:

Evonik

Basf

Wanhua Chem

Global Isophorone Diamine Market Details Based on Product Category:

One-Step Method

Two-Step Method

Global Isophorone Diamine Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Epoxy Resin

IPDI

Others

Global Isophorone Diamine Market Details Based On Regions

Isophorone Diamine Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Isophorone Diamine Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Isophorone Diamine Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Isophorone Diamine Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Isophorone Diamine introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Isophorone Diamine market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Isophorone Diamine report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Isophorone Diamine industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Isophorone Diamine market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Isophorone Diamine details based on key producing regions and Isophorone Diamine market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Isophorone Diamine report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Isophorone Diamine revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Isophorone Diamine report mentions the variety of Isophorone Diamine product applications, Isophorone Diamine statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Isophorone Diamine market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Isophorone Diamine marketing strategies, Isophorone Diamine market vendors, facts and figures of the Isophorone Diamine market and vital Isophorone Diamine business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

What Isophorone Diamine Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Isophorone Diamine industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Isophorone Diamine market.

The study also focuses on current Isophorone Diamine market outlook, sales margin, details of the Isophorone Diamine market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Isophorone Diamine industry is deeply disscussed in the Isophorone Diamine report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Isophorone Diamine market.

