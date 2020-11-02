Global Cold Forging Machine Market Meter Market Development Report: Current Growth, Size, New Technology, Demand, Sharp Details and Future Prospects by 2024

Scope of the Report:

Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share.

Upstream manufacturers including: Ovako Group, Aichi Steel Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co., Ltd., Baosteel, Shougang Group, The Timken Company, MAE, CSSC, Fox Valley Forge, Ningbo Hengyuan Casting Co., Ltd., Siemens etc.

Downstream customers include: Birmingham Fastener, Powers Fasteners, Lancaster Fastener Co., Ltd., Dura Fasteners Company Limited, Thai Union Fasteners Co., Ltd., Nova. Fastener Co., Ltd., M & W Fastener Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shengguang High Strength Bolts Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Laibao Precision Technology Co., Ltd, etc.

The industry chain is mature, manufactures between the upstream and downstream are stable.

Global demand of cold forging machine has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.34%, and similar to production growth. Cold forging machine major application is produce fastener and shaped pieces.Downstream applications field include Automobile, Motorcycle, Aviation, Military, Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of cold forging machine, and stimulate the development of cold forging machine industry .

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, cold forging machine retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of cold forging machine brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the cold forging machine field.

The worldwide market for Cold Forging Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1870 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Cold Forging Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Cold Forging Machine report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Cold Forging Machine market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Details Based On Key Players:

Jern Yao

Chun Yu Group

National Machinery

Sacma

Sakamura

Hyodong

Carlo Salvi

Nakashimada

Komatsu

Nedschroef

Sunac

Tanisaka

GFM

Aida

Hatebur

MANYO

Stamtec

Shanghai Chun Yu Group

Ningbo Sijin Machinery

Tongyong

Qunfeng Machinery

Innor Machinery

Yeswin Group

Dongrui Machinery

Jern Yao(Shanghai)

Yixing Jufeng Machinery

Harbin Rainbow Technology

Rayliter

Xiangsheng Machine

Baihe Machinery

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Details Based on Product Category:

2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station

Other (1-Die Station, 7-Die Station)

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Fastener

Shaped Pieces

Global Cold Forging Machine Market Details Based On Regions

Cold Forging Machine Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Cold Forging Machine Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Cold Forging Machine Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Cold Forging Machine Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Cold Forging Machine introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Cold Forging Machine market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Cold Forging Machine report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Cold Forging Machine industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Cold Forging Machine market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Cold Forging Machine details based on key producing regions and Cold Forging Machine market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Cold Forging Machine report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Cold Forging Machine revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Cold Forging Machine report mentions the variety of Cold Forging Machine product applications, Cold Forging Machine statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Cold Forging Machine market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Cold Forging Machine marketing strategies, Cold Forging Machine market vendors, facts and figures of the Cold Forging Machine market and vital Cold Forging Machine business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

