Global Disposable Lighters Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Markets, Growth Revenue, Study Drivers, Restraints and Forecast 2024

The technical barriers of disposable lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in disposable lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China. China is the largest production area many manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong. Besides, China is the largest Consumption market in 2017, with a market share of 36%.

According to applications, disposable lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2017, disposable lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 37% of total amount.

According to types, disposable lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. Electronic lighters is the largest market with the share of 58.3% in 2017. Developing countries like India prefer flint lighters.

Market competition is aggravating as there are more entrants, players need to build brands and improve design level. The market now still dominated by four international brand and Chinese manufacturers. With the global economic recovery, the need of disposable lighters will increase.

The worldwide market for Disposable Lighters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million US$ in 2024, from 15200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Lighters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Disposable Lighters report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Disposable Lighters market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Disposable Lighters introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Disposable Lighters market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Disposable Lighters report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Disposable Lighters industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Disposable Lighters market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Disposable Lighters details based on key producing regions and Disposable Lighters market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Disposable Lighters report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Disposable Lighters revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Disposable Lighters report mentions the variety of Disposable Lighters product applications, Disposable Lighters statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Disposable Lighters market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Disposable Lighters marketing strategies, Disposable Lighters market vendors, facts and figures of the Disposable Lighters market and vital Disposable Lighters business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

What Disposable Lighters Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Disposable Lighters industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Disposable Lighters market.

The study also focuses on current Disposable Lighters market outlook, sales margin, details of the Disposable Lighters market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Disposable Lighters industry is deeply disscussed in the Disposable Lighters report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Disposable Lighters market.

Global Disposable Lighters Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2020-2024.

