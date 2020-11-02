Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Development Report: Current Growth, Size, New Technology, Demand, Sharp Details and Future Prospects by 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Rehabilitation Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.7% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Rehabilitation Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Rehabilitation Robotics Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Rehabilitation Robotics Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Rehabilitation Robotics Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Rehabilitation Robotics Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Rehabilitation Robotics introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Rehabilitation Robotics market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Rehabilitation Robotics report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Rehabilitation Robotics industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Rehabilitation Robotics market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Rehabilitation Robotics details based on key producing regions and Rehabilitation Robotics market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Rehabilitation Robotics report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Rehabilitation Robotics revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Rehabilitation Robotics report mentions the variety of Rehabilitation Robotics product applications, Rehabilitation Robotics statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Rehabilitation Robotics market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Rehabilitation Robotics marketing strategies, Rehabilitation Robotics market vendors, facts and figures of the Rehabilitation Robotics market and vital Rehabilitation Robotics business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

