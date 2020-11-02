Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Seeking Growth from Emerging Markets, Growth Revenue, Study Drivers, Restraints and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

The Common Rail system in particular gives engine developers the freedom they need to reduce exhaust emissions even further, and especially to lower engine noise. The particular design of Common Rail, with its flexible division of injection into several pre-, main and post-injections, allows the engine and the injection system to be matched to each other in the best possible way. In the Common Rail accumulator injection system, the generation of the injection pressure is separate from the injection itself. A high-pressure pump generates in an accumulator ? the rail ? a pressure of up to 1,600 bar (determined by the injection pressure setting in the engine control unit), independently of the engine speed and the quantity of fuel injected. The fuel is fed through rigid pipes to the injectors, which inject the correct amount of fuel in a fine spray into the combustion chambers. The Electronic Diesel Control (EDC) controls extremely precisely all the injection parameters ? such as the pressure in the Rail and the timing and duration of injection ? as well as performing other engine functions.

The worldwide market for Diesel Common Rail Injection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3680 million US$ in 2024, from 3170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Diesel Common Rail Injection System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Diesel Common Rail Injection System market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Details Based On Key Players:

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

Continental

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Details Based on Product Category:

Solenoid Type

Piezo Type

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Light Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Medium Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Others

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Details Based On Regions

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market, Middle and Africa.

