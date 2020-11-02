Global Organic Rice Market Development Report: Current Growth, Size, New Technology, Demand, Sharp Details and Future Prospects by 2024

Scope of the Report:

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Organic Rice is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Organic Rice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Organic Rice report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Organic Rice market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Doguet?s Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

Beidahuang

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

Huichun Filed Rice

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

C.P. Group

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice

Direct edible

Deep processing

Organic Rice Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Organic Rice Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Organic Rice Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Organic Rice Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Organic Rice introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Organic Rice market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Organic Rice report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Organic Rice industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Organic Rice market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Organic Rice details based on key producing regions and Organic Rice market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Organic Rice report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Organic Rice revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Organic Rice report mentions the variety of Organic Rice product applications, Organic Rice statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Organic Rice market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Organic Rice marketing strategies, Organic Rice market vendors, facts and figures of the Organic Rice market and vital Organic Rice business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

