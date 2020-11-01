Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Is Moving Towards With Tremendous Growth- Say’s Trends Market Research

The global shale gas processing equipment market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Shale gas is a natural gas, trapped within shale formation deep inside the earth. It is drilled and extracted by breaking the shale formation, refined, processed, and transported for commercial purposes. Apart from processed and refined shale gas, raw shale oil is also used as raw fuel, hydrogen production, and other uses. During the processing and refining phase, shale gas is refined as well treated with the help of a series of equipment, which are known as shale gas processing equipment.

This research study focuses on the overall equipment used in the processing that includes compressors & pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring & controlling devices, and others. Separators and filters, hydrator/glycol dehydrator, injection systems, and storage tanks are some of the other equipment that are used during several processes to remove impurities and store purified gas.

The global shale gas equipment market is dependent in terms of growth on shale gas production and it is emerged as the prominent factor driving the overall market growth. Shale gas exploration activities are growing extensively on account of rise in energy demand. This is mainly reported in the U.S., which has the largest shale gas reserves and technological capability to extract and process shale reforms.

This further results into rise in demand for processing equipment. Development of technologies such as horizontal and vertical fracking is making gas extraction more effective and results into optimum gas extraction. This factor further offers scope for gas processing equipment across the globe.

On the split side, adverse effects of gas fracking on the environment and stringent government regulation on the horizontal fracking technology restraints the growth of the market. Water availability during the shale fracking and contamination concerns during the filtration process further creates the need for new filtration tools and makes gas processing expensive. This is expected to be a crucial challenge for processing companies. Nevertheless, rise in shale gas commercialization linked with widening shale gas infrastructure is anticipated to make way for new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global shale gas processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component, the global market is studied across compressors & pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring & controlling devices, and others. Others segment includes separators & filters, hydrator/glycol dehydrator, injection systems, and storage tanks.

The major key players operating in the global shale gas processing equipment industry include Schlumberger Ltd, Sivalls, Inc, Van Air Systems, Croft Production Systems, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., Pall Corporation, PEMCO, Burckhardt Compression AG, Gas Processing Equipment, ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. One of the recent trends observed in this market includes penetration of small-scale manufacturers, who are dealing with only single of dual product lines.

