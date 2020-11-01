Infectious Disease Drugs Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights the COVID-19

The Chinese infectious disease drugs market reached $32.2 billion in 2016. The market should reach $61.7 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes infectious disease drugs applications, industries, markets and companies in China. The markets for infectious disease drugs are given for the years 2015, 2016 and 2021.

The report covers the Chinese market for both communicable and noncommunicable infectious disease drugs. In this report, communicable infectious diseases only refer to the 39 statutory communicable diseases stated by the National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NHFPC). They include viral hepatitis, pulmonary tuberculosis, syphilis, bacillary/amebic dysentery, gonorrhea, scarlet fever, brucellosis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), hand-foot-and-mouth disease, infectious diarrhea, influenza, and epidemic parotitis.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11787

In this report, China is referred to as Mainland China. It does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Mainland China has a total of 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities) and five province-level autonomous regions. Important geographic markets will be discussed, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and others.

More than 100 Chinese companies in the infectious disease drug industry are profiled in this report.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the Chinese market for infectious disease drugs.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Discussion of the increasing concern regarding antibiotic-resistant organisms and their sometimes-fatal effects on humans.

– Examination of technological developments, future trends, and emerging opportunities.

– Assessments of the current state of infectious diseases on a global basis, broken down by type of disease (i.e., bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal) and appropriate treatments, both current and anticipated, and by geographic region.

– Profiles of major players in the field of infectious disease treatments.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Infectious diseases include communicable infectious diseases and noncommunicable infectious disease.

There were more than 6.4 million people who were newly reported as suffering from one of the 39 main communicable infectious diseases in China in 2015, and 16,700

people died of the diseases. The large number of patients has created great opportunities for the producers and distributors of infectious disease drugs in both China and other countries. In addition to the 39 common communicable diseases, there are other more than 100 types of communicable and noncommunicable infectious diseases in China. These diseases consume a large volume of drugs too.

This study will help pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers and distributors gain in-depth understanding on the Chinese infectious disease drug market.

SCOPE OF REPORT

The scope of the report includes infectious disease drugs applications, industries, markets and companies in China. The markets for infectious disease drugs are given

for the years 2015, 2016 and 2021.

The report covers the Chinese market for both communicable and noncommunicable infectious disease drugs. In this report, communicable infectious diseases only refer to the 39 statutory communicable diseases stated by the National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NHFPC). They include viral

hepatitis, pulmonary tuberculosis, syphilis, bacillary/amebic dysentery, gonorrhea, scarlet fever, brucellosis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS),

hand-foot-and-mouth disease, infectious diarrhea, influenza, and epidemic parotitis.

In this report, China is referred to as Mainland China. It does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Mainland China has a total of 31 province-level regions, including 22 provinces, four province-level municipalities (cities) and five province-level autonomous regions. Important geographic markets will be discussed, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and others.

More than 100 Chinese companies in the infectious disease drug industry are profiled in this report.

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11787