High-Performance Films Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

The global high-performance films market should reach $16.2 billion by 2021 from $11.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

High-performance films can be defined in any of several ways: volume, price, performance, end-use markets, resin types, or a combination of two or more of these characteristics.

For this study, high-performance films are defined as thin-gauge, mostly extruded or solution cast polymer sheets that meet at least one of the following criteria: pricing above commodity film levels, continuous-use temperature above commodity plastics, and end-uses requiring technical capability and thickness at or below 30 mils. These are films that are used primarily for their performance characteristics, not their price with emphasis on the markets and products with the greatest potential for growth.

Therefore, the distinguishing characteristics of high-performance films are as follows:

– Relatively expensive.

– Thin gauge (compared to sheet).

– Special performance characteristics.

– Significant applications other than packaging.

High-performance films are generally fabricated (or converted) in relatively small volumes (at least compared to commodity films). Much of their value is created after the film is extruded.

The focal point is on high-performance resins and their chemistries, including the following:

– Polyesters, primarily PET. We use PET interchangeably with “polyester” throughout this report.

– Polyolefin-based specialty film resins.

– Polyamides (Nylons).

– Polycarbonates (PCs).

– Bioplastics, a newer group of plastics.

– Fluoropolymers.

– Acrylic films based on PMMA chemistry.

– Polyimides (PIs).

– Cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs).

– Polyethylene naphthalate (PEN).

– Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs).

– Polysulfones.

– Polyetherimides.

Basic polyolefins, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), are not included in our scope since they are true commodities used in commodity films applications such as grocery and garbage bags. Also excluded are other commodity resins like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polystyrene. Specialty polyolefin-based films are included, particularly when multilayer construction is involved. These specialty films are ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), ionomers, polyvinylidene chloride (PVdC), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) and polymethyl pentene (PMP).

Fluoropolymer films are an important of this report. They include the following:

– Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

– Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF).

– Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP).

– Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE).

– Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVdF).

– Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA).

– Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE).

– Ethylene chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE).

The geographic scope of this report is the global market, including the U.S., Europe, China, Asia and others regions.

Market estimates are by resin volumes in millions of pounds rounded to the nearest million. We round to millions since, with so many similar products and applications, market estimates are not precise beyond millions of pounds, if that. Many applications markets for particular films are less than a million pounds, and we round estimated volumes greater than a half-million up to 1 million. Also, compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for table entries with small volumes may not match the 2016 and 2021 volumes because of rounding. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for high-performance films.

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Identification of trends affecting high-performance polymer films and their major end-use application markets.

– Application types of high performance films including packaging, electrical/electronics, automotive and photovoltaic.

– A breakdown of end markets for high-performance films by material types, with sections devoted to each class of high-performance film.

– A look at important factors such as film fabricators, converters, and distributors.

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

High-performance plastic films have become a large and important niche market within the immense plastic films industry. High-performance films are specialty products that sell at premium prices because they do jobs that commodity films cannot do. Their use is driven by the specific applications for which they are targeted.

Although the volumes of high-performance films are small when compared to those of commodity films, the dollar value of this market is disproportionately high. High-performance films, since they are specialty items, can command prices several times higher than commodity films.

Markets for high-performance films offer opportunities to create value and move discussions to topics beyond purchase prices. Technology advances should help drive

developments in major areas, including packaging, the largest end-use market. New and better barrier film structures made with high-performance films will extend product shelf life and improve appearance.

Developments in this industry could have significant effects on our economy and help mitigate global warming – one of the most serious environmental concerns – by

improving the performance of solar cells and fuel cells.

Similar work is going on in the automotive arena. The ability of engineers to meet design goals for products such as solar cells or batteries that power cars will in part

depend on developments in high-quality performance films.

High-performance markets are becoming increasingly attractive to major chemical companies with a global reach. Many foreign-owned firms are active in the U.S. market,

and industry leaders have worldwide marketing and manufacturing facilities, often in joint ventures with local companies. The rise of China as a manufacturing behemoth

has led to the formation of many joint ventures between China and other countries.

