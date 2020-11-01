Biorefinery Products Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions the COVID-19

The global market for bioproducts should reach $714.6 billion by 2021 from $466.6 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

This research report quantifies the two categories of energetic and non-energetic bioproducts into seven major product segments: bio-derived chemicals, biofuels, pharmaceuticals (biodrugs and herbal/botanicals), biocomposite materials, biopolymers/bioplastics, biogas and biopower.

The report is divided in 14 chapters. Chapter Two contains the demand by category with forecast to 2021.

Chapter Three presents an overview that defines and quantifies biorefinery products and assesses market trends and categories/segments with a forecast to 2021.

Chapter Four presents the history, opportunity and penetration of bio-products with a forecast to 2021.

Chapter Five presents the demand for energetic bioproducts and analyzes the market for biofuels, biogas and wood pellets, with regional breakdowns and forecasts to 2021.

Chapter Six presents the demand for non-energetic bioproducts and analyzes the market for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biomaterials. These are quantified by type, with regional breakdowns and forecasts to 2021.

Chapter Seven considers the applications of bioproducts and quantifies the demand in up to 11 key markets, and offers forecasts to 2021.

Chapter Eight considers the technology and quantifies demand by type of technology used for the conversion of biomass to bioproducts, and offers forecasts to 2021.

Chapter Nine presents the product development in the chemical, pharmaceutical, materials, power and fuel sectors, which will enable utilization of the 170 billion tons of biomass that Earth’s biology produces every year.

Chapter Ten presents an analysis of the industry structure, showing how each market segment will interact over the next five years to 2021, including the macroeconomic factors that affect the global economy.

Chapter Eleven presents the international aspects, including market leadership. It also quantifies international trade in bioproducts with a forecast to 2021.

Chapter Twelve presents the market shares of the major companies involved in the manufacture of biobased products, and discussed these companies and products.

Chapter Thriteen analyzes the regulatory environment of the biorefinery industry.

Chapter Fourteen presents company product profiles and identifies the various companies involved in the manufacture of these products.

Report Includes:

– A complete techno-economic and environmental analysis of industrial biorefinery products

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– Breakdowns of product demand by division, including energetic (ethanol, biodiesel, electricity/heat), nonenergetic (chemicals, materials, herbal/botanicals); and by segment, including fuel (transport, mechanical, etc.), energy (heat, electricity), material (plastics, resins), chemical (alcohols, solvents, acids, surfactants, etc.), and herbal/botanical (drugs, body care, aroma, etc.)

– Forecasts for biomass conversion processes and equipment to produce fuels, power, and chemicals from biomass

– Evaluations of the prospects for biorefineries built on different “platforms,” such as the “sugar platform,” based on fermentation of sugars extracted from biomass feedstocks, versus the “syngas platform,” based on thermochemical conversion processes

– Detailed patent analysis and a research-and-development update

– Profiles of major players in the industry

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

On May 18, 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed the volume requirements and associated percentage standards that apply in calendar year

2017 for cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel, advanced biofuel and total renewable fuel. The proposal also covers volume requirements for biomass-based diesel for 2018. The proposal foresees a 4% increase of the total renewable fuel volume between 2016 and 2017; from 18.11 billion gallons (68.6 billion liters) to 18.8 billion gallons (71.2 billion liters). On Dec. 12, 2015, at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 21st Conference of the Parties (COP21) in Paris, 195 nations

set the direction to maintain global temperature increase well below 2°C. Building on the goals of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) initiative, the new Sustainable

Development Goals adopted in 2015 include biorefinery technologies as an important pillar of the global commitment to end poverty, protect the environment and ensure

prosperity for all.

In 2015 also, the world witnessed a notable milestone in the development of the bioeconomy, as occasioned by the production of second-generation (2G) biofuels that

finally took off at commercial scale. The U.S., the European Commission’s Lead Market Initiative and numerous Asian, Latin American and even African economies aim to

facilitate an early adoption of biorefinery products in various markets by 2022. By removing market barriers and introducing new mechanisms such as mandates to facilitate market entry, it will be possible to build early markets of sufficient scale, which will help justify costly investments, bring down unit production costs, generate higher returns on investment and reduce risks for investors and entrepreneurs.

The traditional fossil-based industry is very capital-intensive, but has attained maturity with highly efficient transformation pathways. The biobased products industry, on the other hand, is still in its early stages of development and currently, in 2016, has a market penetration of only 5.5% and is less capital-intensive, but has in general a very

long journey to make in order to achieve the efficiency of fossil-based processes. Although its ‘’green’’ credentials attached to many of its products can be a boost to any initial discussion with the potential customer further down the line, these green credentials must be underpinned with advantages of performance. Several companies

are strategizing huge opportunities in this green arena by deploying thermochemical, biological, hybrid and/or chemical conversion technologies, and these initiatives will

increase market penetration to 6.5% in 2021.

Conventional resources, mainly fossil fuels, are becoming limited because of the rapid increase in energy demand. This imbalance in energy demand and supply has placed

immense pressure not only on consumer prices but also on the environment, prompting mankind to look for sustainable energy resources. Biomass is one such

environmentally friendly renewable resource from which various useful chemicals and fuels can be produced. A system similar to a petroleum refinery is required to produce fuels and useful chemicals, materials and pharmaceuticals from biomass, and is known as a biorefinery.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

