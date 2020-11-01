Food Stabilizers Market 2026: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment

Global Food Stabilizers Market was valued US$ 8.66 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12.72 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.92 % during a forecast period Global Food Stabilizers market is segmented by function, by application, and by region. Food Stabilizers market is segmented into Stability, Texture, Moisture Retention. Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Convenience Foods, Meat & Poultry are application segment of Food Stabilizers market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Food stabilizers are substances or chemicals that allow unblended food ingredients to remain homogenous. It maintains the physiochemical state of a foodstuff to ensure homogeneous dispersion. It helps to retain the color, shape, texture, consistency, and stability of food products. The benefits have increased the use of food stabilizers, in a wide range of food products such as bakery, confectionery, dairy product, beverage & convenience food, sauce, and Beverages. Pectin, carrageenan, gelatin, agar-agar, and calcium chloride are some of the commonly used stabilizers used in food products.

Based on function, the market is classified into stability, texture, and moisture retention. The texture segment accounted for the largest share in the food stabilizers market, followed by the stability segment in 2017.

The recent years saw a leading consumption of food stabilizers by the dairy industry, followed closely by the confectionary industry. The former has consistently been a key application segment for food stabilizer producers owing to the need for producing dairy products that last longer, taste better, and are free of harmful bacteria. While the confectionary already had a large share in the consumption of food stabilizers till now, it is expected to increase further due to the growing scope of application of newer food stabilizers.

North America is showing a similarly high demand for food stabilizers in both conventional foods and organic foods. This region is showing a greater demand for food stabilizers in organic foods owing to the growing health concerns linked with convenience foods. Additionally, a large percentage of consumers in North America are aware of the growing number of food-borne illnesses and that food stabilizers can help combat the bacteria that cause them.

BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, DuPont, JEY’S F.I. INC., Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia Nutritionals, Kerry Inc., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Chemelco International B.V, Tate & Lyle plc, Palsgaard A/S, Advanced Food Systems Inc., E.I Nexira are key players included in the Global Food Stabilizers market.

