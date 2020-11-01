Intelligent Apps Market Size 2018: Top Countries Data With Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2026

Global Intelligent Apps Market was valued US$ 11.34 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 64.89 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.36 % during a forecast period.

Intelligent Apps Market is segmented into by Type, Providers, Services, Store Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region. In terms of type, the intelligent apps industry is categorized into consumer apps and enterprise apps. Based on providers, the market for intelligent apps is classified into Infrastructure, Data Collection and Preparation, Machine Intelligence. Services are splits into professional, managed. Store type are divided into Google Play, Apple App Store. Deployment types are cloud and on-premises. Verticals are classified as BFSI, Telecom, Retail and ecommerce, Healthcare and Lifer Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality. Geography wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10664

Intelligent apps are mainly driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning and they are no longer innovative technology, rather than, market has become a present-day necessity that every enterprise must get on board with sooner rather than later if they want to compete and attract and retain top talent. With benefits abundantly, â€˜smart appsâ€™ can accelerate business transformation and deliver new insights, while releasing next level productivity. Intelligent Apps is primarily a process, which uses machine-learning technology for developing these apps using historical and real-time data for predictions and decisions to offer rich, interactive and personalized experience to the users.

On the basis of deployment type, Cloud-based apps are referred to as SaaS-based applications for intelligent apps and are gaining traction due to their ability to offer various benefits. End users have started realizing the drivers of cloud-based intelligent apps to offer personalized experience to clients. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent apps in upcoming years.

Based on type, the enterprise apps segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of the services, the managed services category is predicted to grow at the fast rate among the two services during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global intelligent apps market during the forecast period. The AI market in Asia Pacific has recently progressed from its nascent stage to the intermediate stage. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the Global Intelligent Apps market are IBM, Google, AWS, Apple, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, Facebook Inc., Baidu Inc., Intel, Facebook, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and others.

The scope of Global Intelligent Apps Market:

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Type

Consumer Apps

Enterprise Apps

Global Intelligent Apps Market by Providers:

Infrastructure

Data Collection and Preparation

Machine Intelligence

Global Intelligent Apps Market by Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Store Type

Google Play

Apple App Store

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Vertical

BFSI

Telecom

Retail and ecommerce

Healthcare and Lifer Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Intelligent Apps Market:

IBM

Google

AWS

Apple

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Intel

Facebook

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/10664