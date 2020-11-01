Global Work Order Management Systems Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2026

Global Work Order Management Systems Market was valued US$ 414.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 989.8 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.51 % during a forecast period.Work Order Management Systems Market is segmented by Component, by Organization Size, by Deployment Type, by Industry Vertical and Region. In terms of Component, the work order management system market is categorized into solution, services, and professional, managed. Based on Organization Size, work order management system market is classified into small & medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of deployment type, the work order management system market is split into cloud and on-premises. Based on Industry vertical, work order management system market is categorized into Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom & IT, and Others. Based on region the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America

Major driving factors of the cloud segment include enhanced security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and better scalability. And for the market include the increasing adoption of mobile apps and wearable devices among field workers. Major industry verticals in the market include manufacturing, construction and real estate, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and consumer goods & retail. Work order management system market help organizations with field workforce optimization. Enterprises adopting the work order management systems usually face issues of lack of expertise among field workers to use work order management systems. Consequently, it could restrain the growth of market.

In terms of deployment type, cloud deployment type segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based solution offers high agility than that of the on-premises solution. Work order management systems help enterprises to save time and cost with respect to organizing and managing field tasks and resources. An increasing need for easier allocation of work orders for better execution of projects would drive the adoption of work order management systems market across industry verticals. The services segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations are focusing on reducing operational costs while providing a superior customer experience. The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to dominate the work order management systems market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Work Order Management System Market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing region in the global work order management systems market during the forecast period. Rapid economic development, globalization, digitalization, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the work order management systems market in APAC.

Some of the leading players in the Global Work Order Management System Market are NetSuite , IBM , Microsoft , IFS, Click Software , Astea , Infor , ServiceMax , Coresystems, FieldAware, ServiceNow, ServicePower, Corrigo, eMaint, Innovapptive , Fingent , ServiceChannel, FieldEZ, 3Floorsup, Hippo CMMS, Fieldpoint Service Applications, Sockeye Technologies, Maintenance Connection, MEX,Loc8,and others.

TheÂ Scope of Global Work Order Management Systems Market:

Global Work Order Management Systems Market, by Component:

Solution

Services

Professional

Integration and Implementation

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Managed

Global Work Order Management Systems Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Work Order Management Systems Market by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Work Order Management Systems Market, by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Construction and Real Estate

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Others

Global Work Order Management Systems Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key Players Operated in Global Work Order Management Systems Market:

NetSuite

IBM

Microsoft

IFS

Click Software Astea

Infor

ServiceMax

Coresystems

FieldAware

ServiceNow

ServicePower

Corrigo

eMaint

Innovapptive

Fingent

ServiceChannel

FieldEZ

3Floorsup

Hippo CMMS

Fieldpoint Service Applications

Sockeye Technologies

Maintenance Connection

MEX

Loc8

Others

