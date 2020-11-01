Nanocellulose market To Eyewitness Massive Growth – Trends Market Research

Global nanocellulose market was valued US$ 160.98 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 687.97 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.51%.
anocellulose market is segmented by type, application, and region. Based on application, nanocellulose market is classified into pulp & paper, composite & packaging, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, electronics & sensors, and others. Electronics & sensors segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the nanocellulose market in forecast period due to rising usage of sensors in industrial applications and environmental applications. On the basis of type, nanocellulose market is divided by nano-fibrillated cellulose, bacterial nanocellulose, and cellulose nanocrystals. Nanocrystals cellulose is expected to hold the highest market of nanocellulose during the forecast period due to high strength and enhanced optical & electrical properties.
Rising automotive production & sales, changing living standards, increasing demand for surging oil & gas industries and rising production of crude oil, rising demand for nanocellulose in the paper & pulp applications, increasing funding from government & private sectors for research, growing expansions of paints & coating sector with biodegradable material and cosmetics market will boost the market of nanocellulose during forecast period and at same time lack of awareness will hamper the market of nanocellulose.
In terms of region, North America expected to holds largest market during the forecast period due to rising the construction and automotive industries in this region. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in nanocellulose market are American Process Inc., Borregaard, CelluForce, DIACEL FINECHEM LTD, Sappi Ltd, Oji Holdings Corporation, Innventia, Intentia, FPInnovations, Stora Enso, Kruger, Diacel FineChem, Nippon Paper, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, BioVision Technologies, Inc., J. Rettenmaier & shone GmbH, Jenpolymers, CelluComp, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF AG, Stora Enso, VTT Group, Novozymes, Ineos Bio, Triveni Interchem Private Limited, Forest Products Inc., Nanocellulose, Kruger, Sappi Ltd., and Melodea Ltd.
