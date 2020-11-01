Pentane Market– How Future of Industry looks post Covid? Growth Analysis & Forecast 2018-2026

Pentane is an organic compound having a chemical formula of C5H12, which consists of five carbon atoms that are linked together to form a single bond. It is a hydrocarbon, which possesses a gasoline-like odour and is burnt as a fuel. Pentane has several industrial uses, such as it is used to create a blowing agent to further form a polystyrene.
N-Pentane generated the maximum revenue in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period, as it is widely used in various personal care and industrial aerosol products as an aerosol propellant. Moreover, it serves as an essential blowing agent for polyurethane and expanded polystyrene foams.
Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Blowing agents in the pentane industry generated the maximum revenue in 2016, accounting for almost 38% of the total market share.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the pentane market, registering a CAGR of 3.2% and 2.3% in terms of value and volume, Europe is the second largest consumer area. The downstream customers of Japan, Southeast Asia and India are less. As a result, the markets in these areas are small. In the future, India and Southeast Asia market are expected to show some growth.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, TOP Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shell, CNPC, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group, South Hampton Resources, Aeropres Corporation, Diversified CPC, Rizhao Changlian are key players included in the Global Pentane market.
The Scope of Global Pentane Market:
Global Pentane Market by Type:
N-pentane
Isopentane
Neopentane
Global Pentane Market by Application:
Blowing Agent
Electronic Cleaning
Chemical Solvent
Aerosol Propellant
others
Global Pentane Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Global Pentane Market Report:
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Phillips 66 Company
ExxonMobil Corporation
TOP Solvent Co. Ltd.
Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.
INEOS AG
LG Chem Ltd.
SK Innovation Co. Ltd
Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd
Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
Shell
CNPC
TOP Solvent
Junyuan Petroleum Group
South Hampton Resources
Aeropres Corporation
Diversified CPC
Rizhao Changlian