Flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market Insights Report 2018-2026 with Coronavirus (COVID-19) Effect Analysis

Global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market was valued US$ 709.6 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 2054.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.21% during forecast period.
Flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, a market is segmented into flexible ureteroscopes, semi-rigid ureteroscopes. Based on application, a market is divided into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. According to end-user, a market is classified by ASCS, hospitals. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
A major driving factor for the market is, increasing incidence of urolithiasis across the world. The growing elderly population, technological advancements in devices, and infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities are also other major factors supporting the growth of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in forecasting period. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is projected to limit adoption to a certain extent and restrain market growth during the forecast period.
Geographically, flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for Ureteroscopes mainly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and a large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly because of the large patient population.
Key players operated in flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are Olympus, Stryker, Boston Scientific, KARL STORZ, Richard Wolf, ELMED Medical Systems, Rocamed, Maxer, ProSurg, Vimex Endoscopy.
Scope of the Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market:
Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market, By Product Type:
Flexible Ureteroscopes
Digital Ureteroscopes
Fiberoptic Ureteroscopes
Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes
Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market, By Application
Urolithiasis
Urinary Stricture
Kidney Cancer
Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market, By End User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market, By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players Operating In Global Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market:
Olympus
Stryker
Boston Scientific
KARL STORZ
Richard Wolf
ELMED Medical Systems
Rocamed
Maxer
ProSurg
Vimex Endoscopy