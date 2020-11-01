Pedicle screw system market Insights and Forecast 2018 to 2026

Global pedicle screw system market was valued US$ 440.7 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 744.76 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Pedicle screw system market is segmented by product type, surgery, induction, application, and region. On the basis of type, pedicle screw system market is classified by monoaxial, polyaxial, and others. The polyaxial segment is estimated to holds largest market during the forecast period due to rising incidents of spinal cord injuries and increasing awareness among people regarding spinal cord injuries. Based on the surgery type, a pedicle screw system market is divided by open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. Minimal invasive surgery will boost the market in forecast period due to low-cost treatment and technologies advancements in MIS device. In terms of application, pedicle screw system market is segmented into thoracolumbar fusion, cervical fusion, and others. Thoracolumbar fusion is estimated to dominate the market of pedicle screw system in forecast period due to rising incidences of lumbar degenerative disc diseases and developments of new products.

Rising incidences of degenerative spinal disorders and lumbar degenerative disc diseases, increasing preference to the minimally invasive surgery, increasing funding for developments of new products & trend of sedentary lifestyle, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population and at same time product recall and failures, time-consuming approval process, and a stringent regulatory framework will hamper the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to command the largest share of the pedicle screw system market in forecast period due to growing geriatric population and rising incidences of spinal disorders. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in the pedicle screw system market are

The Scope of Report Global Pedicle Screw System Market :

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Product Type:

Monoaxial

Polyaxial

Others

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Surgery Type:

Open surgery

Minimal invasive surgery

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Indication:

Spinal deformities

Spinal trauma

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Application:

Thoracolumbar fusion

Cervical fusion

Others

Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Â Key Players, Global Pedicle Screw System Market:

Globus Medical

Depuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Stryker

Inc.

Orthopedic Implant Company

Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG

Alphatec Spine

Aesculap Implant systems

LLC

CTL Medical Corporation

LDR Holding Corporation

X-spine Systems

Auxein Medical

Bio-Spine Corp.

Applied Spine Technologies

Ulrich GmbH & Co

Medtronic Sofamor Danek

Synthes Spine

KM Group Holdings

Orthofix International N. V.

RTI Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine

K2M

Exactech

ArthroCare Corporation

Medtronic.