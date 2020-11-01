Trending News Corona Impact On Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market Insights And Upcoming Trends To Forecast Till 2026

Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market was valued US$ 55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 146.25 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 13.0% during a forecast.

Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market is segmented into by airbag type, by seat belt type, by end user and by region. Based on airbag type, Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market is classified into Curtain, Front, and Knee & Side. In seat belt are parted into Two Point, Three Point & Others. By end user are divided into Passenger Vehicle & Commercial Vehicle. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Automotive Airbag seat belts are planned to protect the drivers from unexpected jerk or vehicle stoppage. Equally seat belts and air bags are main protection devices in the vehicles. Driving factors are government regulations pertaining to vehicle safety and growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experiences. Increasing development of active safety systems is the major restrain of the market. Opportunities of the market are growing demand for electric vehicles & increasing demand for pedestrian protection airbags.

Based on end user, commercial vehicle is further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and busses and coaches. Presently, the passenger car segment provides for more than two-third of the total demand, which is a reflection of stringent government regulations and increasing awareness among consumers for on-road safety measures. In the near future, manufacturers are expected to focus on producing low-cost safety systems and emphasize on rear passenger seat belts.

On the basis of seat belt type, the demand is strongest for the three-point seat belt, although the overall dominance of this segment is projected to decline slightly over the course of the forecast period of the report. Three point seat belt systems offer diagonal as well as over the lap grip to the occupants, and are primarily integrated into passenger vehicles.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in automotive airbag and seat belt market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world. Northern America region is projected to be the second largest Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market.

Key players operating on the market are, Autoliv, Inc, Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Holding Limited, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp., Key Safety Systems (KSS), Joyson Electronics, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aptiv Plc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive.

Scope of the Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market:

Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market, By Airbag Type

Curtain

Front

Knee

Side

Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market, By Seat Belt Type

Two Point

Three Point

Others

Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market, By End User

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market, by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America