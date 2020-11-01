Covid-19 Impact On Geomembrane Market Insights, Forecast To 2026

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10589

Global Geomembranes, the most significant group within geo-synthetics, are made up of flexible polymeric materials that are impermeable in nature, thus creating a barrier to the movement of water, fluids, and other soluble materials. These membranes possess significant mechanical properties such as tensile strength & elongation, tear resistance, impact resistance, and interface shear strength. They are widely used for solid waste containment, mining, and water containment applications.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is the leading raw material segment, owing to its enhanced elasticity and flexibility, ease in installation, and cost and operational advantage. The extrusion technology segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, with almost half of the total market share, followed by the calendaring segment.

Global Geomembranes are used in various applications, such as waste management, mining, water management, tunnel lining, and Tunnel Lining. The waste management application segment is estimated to have led the Global Geomembranes market in terms of value as well as volume, followed by the mining segment in 2017.

North America witnessed maximum demand for Global Geomembranes, owing to the stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rise in awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors. U.S. dominates the North America geomembrane market, in terms of both value and volume.

GSE Environmental LLC, Agru America Inc., Solmax International Inc., Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited, Carlisle Syntec Systems, Huifeng Geosynthetics, CETCO, Juta A.S., Plastika Kritis S.A., Colorado Lining International, Environmental Protection Inc., Layfield, Raven Engineered Films, SealEco, Titan Environmental Containment, XR Global Geomembranes, ACE Geosynthesis, Fiberweb India Ltd are key players included in the Global Geomembranes market.

Scope of Global Geomembranes Market:

Global Geomembranes Market by Raw Material:

HDPE

LDPE

PVC

EPDM(ethylene propylene diene terpolymer)

PP

Global Geomembranes Market by Manufacturing Process:

Blown Film

Calendering

Global Geomembranes Market by Application:

Waste Management

Mining

Water Management

Tunnel Lining

Global Geomembranes Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Geomembranes Market:

GSE Environmental LLC

Agru America Inc.

Solmax International Inc.

Nilex Inc.

Carthage Mills

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG,

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited

Carlisle Syntec Systems

Huifeng Geosynthetics

CETCO

Juta A.S.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Colorado Lining International

Environmental Protection Inc.

Layfield

Raven Engineered Films

SealEco

Titan Environmental Containment

XR Global Geomembranes

ACE Geosynthesis

Fiberweb India Ltd