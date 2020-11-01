Aerospace Foam Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2026 | Trends Market Research

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10585

Aerospace foams are materials used for cushioning and insulation in aircraft owing to their excellent properties, such as durability, tensile strength, and rigidness. Aerospace foams, such as polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, and metal foam, provide superior insulation in varied temperature ranges and reduce air leakage.

The polyurethane foam has witnessed the major traction in 2016, owing to its excellent durability and acoustic insulation properties. Polyethylene foams have excellent chemical and thermal resistance, which have increased its demand in aircraft applications.

The high projected growth of the military aircraft manufacturing industry will further boost the growth prospects for the aerospace foam market in the coming years. Commercial aircraft will grow rapidly owing to continuously rising air passenger traffic across the globe.

The aerospace foams market in North-America is one of the biggest consumers across the globe which is expected to continue in the near future. It accounted for a share of more than 40.18% of the total market size in terms of volume in 2017. Rapid industrial expansion and availability of raw materials are expected to boost the demand for aerospace foam in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.

Key players profiled and analyzed in the report

BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, ARMACELL, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Zetofoams Plc, ERG Materials, Aerospace Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Aerofoam Industries, Technifab Inc., Mueller, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, UFP Technologies, Solvay, Recticel, DOW are key players included in the Global Aerospace foams market.

Scope of Global Aerospace Foam Market:

Global Aerospace foams Market by Material:

Polyurethane Foams

Metal Foams

Polyethylene Foams

Melamine Foams

Others

Global Aerospace foams Market by Application:

Military Aircraft

General Aviation

Commercial Aircraft

Global Aerospace foams Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

