Track Etched Membrane Market (2018-2026) | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | Trends Market Research

Rising manufacturing of generic drugs and growing research of the developments of biological molecules, growing adoption of track-etched membrane market in various applications such as healthcare, fuel cells, telecommunication, and transportation, and rising applications in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries for research will boost the market of a track-etched membrane in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America estimated to holds largest share of the track etched membrane market in forecast period due to rising adoption of laboratory equipmentâ€™s and growing health & environmental concerns. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of Report Track Etched Membrane Market:

Global Track Etched Membrane Market, by Product Type:

Membrane filter

Capsule & cartridge filter

Cell culture insert

Global Track Etched Membrane Market, by Material:

Polycarbonate

Polyimide

Global Track Etched Membrane Market, by Application:

Cell biology

Micrology

Analytical testing

Others

Global Track Etched Membrane Market, by End User:

Food & beverage

Academic & research institute

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries

Others

Global Track Etched Membrane Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players in Global Track Etched Membrane Market:

GE Healthcare

Danaher

Corning

Merck

it4ip

Sterlitech

Oxyphen

Sarstedt

BRAND GMBH

Sartorius

SABEU

Zefon International

GVS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eaton

Greiner Bio-One

MaCHEREY-NAGEL

Avanti Lipids Polar

SKC

Advantec

Avestin

Scaffdex

Merck KGaA