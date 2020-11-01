Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to receive overwhelming hike in COVID-19 by 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is accounted for $14.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market are increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing R& D activities coupled with the development of novel technologies and rising new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases. However, lack of skilled technicians/professionals and high cost of these devices hampers the market growth of bacterial disease diagnostics market.

Infectious disease diagnostics involves identifying the presence of foreign antigen/organism using diagnostic tools such as kits. Any bacteria which cause infectious disease are called pathogens. Diagnosis for the causative organism of bacterial disease is always difficult since infections show symptoms like lethargy and fever.

Based on Application, Central Nervous System (CNS) Infections is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Central nervous system infections caused by bacteria or fungi can lead to a brain abscess or bacterial meningitis. Central nervous system infections caused by viruses can lead to viral meningitis or encephalitis. By Geography, North America is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to various government initiatives and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market are Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN Group, Quidel Corporation, Roche Diagnostics and Siemens Healthcare.

Applications Covered:

• Bacterial Infection

• Cardiovascular infection

• CNS Infections

• Fungal infection

• GI infections

• Sexually Transmitted Disease

• Viral Infection

• Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

• Clinical Microbiology

• DNA Microarray

• DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Immunodiagnostics

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Other Technology

Products Covered:

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory clinics

• Contract Research Organization

• Diagnostic Clinics

• Hospital Laboratories

• Research Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

