Blood Meal Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the COVID-19 Forecast Period 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Blood Meal Market is accounted for $1.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.49 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for meat products in developing countries, increasing consumption of livestock products and rise in feed production. However, increasing costs of raw materials may hinder the market growth.

The dried form of blood is called Blood Meal and is used for feeding animals. Blood meal is nitrogen-rich and organic, often used as a fertilizer providing mineral and nutrients for plants. In the form of fertilizer, it is also useful in scattering herbivorous animals. Blood meal is used as feeding material for procaine, ruminant, poultry, and aquatic animals.

Based on Source, the Poultry Blood segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Poultry Blood meal is a natural source of protein, which is used as ingredient for animal feed, swine, poultry, fish and other non-ruminant species. By Geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to the rapid growth in population, urbanization, and expansion of the middle-class population, with the increasing demand for animal food products.

Some of the key players in global Blood Meal market are Allanasons Pvt Ltd, APC, Inc., Apelsa Guadalajara, Darling Ingredients, FASA Group, Ridley Corporation Limited, Sanimax, Terramar, The Boyer Valley Company, Valley Proteins Inc., and West Coast Reduction Ltd.

Applications Covered:

• Aqua Feed

• Porcine Feed

• Poultry Feed

• Ruminant Feed

Process Covered:

• Drum Drying

• Ring and Flash Drying

• Solar Drying

• Spray Drying

Source Covered:

• Ruminant Blood

• Poultry Blood

• Porcine Blood

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

