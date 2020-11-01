Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market foreseen to grow exponentially over the COVID-19 by 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market is accounted for $1.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Growing application in transportation and electrical & electronics industries is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, shifting base of pollution causing producers may hamper the market growth.

Bonded abrasives are natural abrasives which are fused to form a solid in the shape of a wheel. Bonded abrasives are an amalgamation of bonding materials, fillers, and abrasive grains. Rubber bonded abrasives find their largest application in heavy industries. Rubber-bonded abrasives are available in two types: natural and synthetic. They can be used via two different technologies: grinding and polishing wheels.

Based on Product, Antidegradants segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. An anti-degradant, inhibitor is an ingredient in rubber compounds to deter the aging of rubber products. Anti-degradants include antioxidants and antiozonants. By Geography, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit the considerable attributed to rising steel, metal, medical, transportation and electrical & electronics industry in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives market are 3M Company, Abrasivos Manhattan SA, Artifex DR Lohmann GmbH & Co Kg., Atto Abrasives Ltd., Buehler Buffalo Abrasives, Inc., Cratex Manufacturing Co., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives., Pacer Industries, Inc., Pferd Inc., Saint Gobain., Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. Kg, Tyrolit Group and Y. Ikemura & Co. Ltd.

Products Covered:

• Accelerators

• Antidegradants

Applications Covered:

• Electrical & Electronic Equipment

• Heavy Industries

• Medical Equipment

• Transportation Components

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

