Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market Estimated to Flourish at COVID-19 by 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market is accounted for $802.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,500.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of connectivity technologies, increase in adoption of personal assistants in smart homes, growing demand for enhanced productivity and extended life of systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high cost of these embedded devices is restricting the market growth.

Intelligent assistance embedded consumer devices are artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice-based assistants. It is able to perform tasks or operations which are assigned using verbal commands. Intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices operate on voice-based assistants coupled with artificial intelligence power.

Among device type, the mobile devices segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Rising usage of smart phones which are compatible with these embedded devices and availability of wide variety of mobile devices at low cost are some factors expected to drive revenue growth of the mobile devices segment.

By Geography, North America market is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the global intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market. High adoption rate of embedded devices in countries in North America and presence of various electronic device manufactures and IT & software companies are factors expected to drive growth of the global intelligent assistant embedded consumer device market in North America.

Some of the key players profiled in the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Google, LLC, ARM Holdings, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, LG Electronics, Amazon.com Inc, HP Development Company and Dell Technologies.

Device Types Covered:

• Personal Computers

• Home Video Entertainment Devices

• Mobile Devices

• Household Devices

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Household

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

