Advanced Materials For Advanced Batteries And Fuel Cells Market Size Observe Strong Development By 2022

The global market for advanced battery and fuel cell materials reached $22.7 billion in 2016. The market should reach $32.8 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

This report starts with a summary of the global advanced battery and fuel cell market and continues with a more detailed analysis of materials used: first organized by elements or elemental groups involved and then organized by application (active elements/electrodes, separators, electrolytes, electrocatalysts, etc.). Sources and competitive aspects (including competing applications and competing advanced materials) are analyzed. Important recent developments are provided. Extensive company profiles are included.

Note that in this context, this report covers the following battery types:

– All lithium.

– All nickel hydroxide and all large nickel-cadmium.

– All silver.

– All lead batteries except auto “starting/lighting/ignition” (SLI).

– Large nickel-cadmium.

– All exotic (metal/air, redox, large zinc, etc.).

– Developmental battery possibilities are also discussed.

However, the following battery types are not covered:

– Dry cells and cylindrical primary.

– Cylindrical/removable nickel-cadmium.

– Automotive “SLI” lead.

– Button cells and microbatteries.

All fuel cells are included.

Next, the following specific battery and fuel cell materials are profiled and background, sources and suppliers, and developments and constraints are provided. As appropriate, markets for specific battery and fuel cell materials within these major classifications are detailed.

– Aluminum compounds.

– Antimony compounds.

– Arsenic and bismuth.

– Barium and strontium compounds.

– Boron compounds.

– Cadmium.

– Calcium compounds.

– Carbon and graphite and fullerenes.

– Chromium, molybdenum and tungsten.

– Cobalt compounds.

– Halogens.

– Indium and gallium.

– Lead.

– Lithium compounds.

– Manganese dioxide.

– Nickel and iron.

– Organic compounds and polymerics.

– Platinum group metals.

– Rare earths.

– Selenium and tellurium.

– Silicon oxide.

– Silver.

– Sodium and potassium.

– Sulfur and phosphorus compounds.

– Tin.

– Titanium and zirconium.

– Vanadium and tantalum.

– Zinc.

Next, the markets for each of the following battery and fuel cell component groups are discussed:

– Battery electrodes.

– Battery electrolytes.

– Battery separators.

– Fuel processing and storage.

– Fuel cell electrodes and electrocatalysts.

– Fuel cell electrolytes.

As appropriate, markets for specific battery and fuel cell technologies within these major classifications are detailed. Historic, current and predicted markets in terms of units and value are summarized to define the materials market. In this context, the following battery and fuel cell applications are analyzed:

– Motive power.

– Portable products.

– Stationary.

– Developmental applications.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for advanced materials for fuel cells and advanced batteries.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Coverage of the following battery types: all lithium, all nickel hydroxide and all large nickel-cadmium, all silver, all lead batteries except auto “starting/lighting/ignition” (SLI), large nickel-cadmium, all exotic (metal/air, redox, large zinc, etc.), and developmental battery possibilities are also discussed.

– Scenarios for emerging markets like electric vehicles, combined heat and power units, and utility-scale backup power storage.

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Details on important recent developments.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

The battery and fuel cell industries have largely weathered the global recession and are poised to begin unprecedented expansion based on increased demand,

opportunities to commercialize new technologies, and new applications and markets. Ultimately, the fortunes of batteries and fuel cells are tied to the materials used to

create them. Battery and fuel cell demand have revitalized a number of raw material markets, and many material suppliers are counting on new battery and fuel cell

markets to drive growth.

This study takes a unique and broad approach to these opportunities by summarizing markets for individual battery and fuel cell types and components and then profiling

the markets for the materials used in these markets. An extensive set of company profiles provides competitive intelligence for existing battery and fuel cell material

providers and also describes sources for these battery and fuel cell makers.

SCOPE AND FORMAT

This report starts with a summary of the global advanced battery and fuel cell market and continues with a more detailed analysis of materials used: first organized by

elements or elemental groups involved and then organized by application (active elements/electrodes, separators, electrolytes, electrocatalysts, etc.). Sources and

competitive aspects (including competing applications and competing advanced materials) are analyzed. Important recent developments are provided. Extensive

company profiles are included.

Next, the following specific battery and fuel cell materials are profiled and background, sources and suppliers, and developments and constraints are provided. As appropriate, markets for specific battery and fuel cell materials within these major classifications are detailed.

