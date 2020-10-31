Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions the COVID-19

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market was valued US$18.10Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$29.74Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.4% during a forecast.

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market is segmented into by service, by type, by aircraft type, by technology, and by region. Based on service, aircraft line maintenance market is classified into Component Replacement & Rigging Service, Defect Rectification Service, Engine & APU Service, Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service and Line Station Setup & Management Service. In type are parted into Transit Checks & Routine Checks. In aircraft type are segmented into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft & Others. In technology are divided into Traditional Line Maintenance & Digital Line Maintenance. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors of aircraft line maintenance market are due to increasing commercial aircrafts production, increasingly interconnected network of air traffic globally and domestically, growing IT expenditure among emerging nations and technological advancements for advanced analytical systems, rise in air travel across the globe, Growing international trade between countries have increased the frequencies of cargo planes. Increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries and rise in the use of aircraft in military applications will boost the market for aircraft line maintenance market.

Global economic uncertainty and Huge Capital Investments can hamper the growth of aircraft line maintenance market.

In terms of Aircraft Type, Narrow Body Aircraft segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Narrow body market is still the largest market for airplanes. Narrow body planes are used for short to medium haul routes and have traditionally been favourites of low-cost airlines, in trends fuel-efficient geared turbofans from United Technologies having huge demand in market, rising traveling industry demands need bigger planes to transport more passengers and dozen times larger investment going in narrow-body case will have more opportunity in aircraft fairings market.

In terms of type, Routine Checks is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Routine checks Ensure, through maintenance activity, that the inherent safety and reliability imparted to an aircraft by its design are sustained. Provide opportunities to restore levels of safety and reliability when deterioration occurs and Obtain information for design modification when inherent reliability is not adequate will have more market penetration in aircraft line maintenance market.

Among region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and the tremendous increase in passengerâ€™s traffic and flight hours, increased flight frequency along with rising preference of air travel, the region rapid changes in regulations to make aviation more advancing on the technology front and rise in disposal income can lead to the better market expansion in aircraft line maintenance market.

Aeroman, AMECO, ANA Line Maintenance Technics, Avia Solutions Group, BCT Aviation Maintenance, British Airways, Delta TechOps, HAECO, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Ltd, Air France Industries / KLM Engineering and Maintenance, Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Ltd, Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation, Lufthansa Technik, Monarch Aircraft Engineering, Mexicana MRO Services, Nayak Group, Sabena Technics, SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance, SIA Engineering, STS Aviation Group, SR Technics, Turkish Technic, United Technical Operations.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market:

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: By Service

Component Replacement & Rigging Service

Defect Rectification Service

Engine & APU Service

Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service

Line Station Setup & Management Service

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: By Type

Transit Checks

Routine Checks

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Others

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: By Technology

Traditional Line Maintenance

Digital Line Maintenance

Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market:

BAE Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

MOOG, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

UTC Aerospace Systems

Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd.

Nabtesco Corporation

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

Weststar Aviation Services

Mecaer Aviation Group

SAAB AB

Safran S.A.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

