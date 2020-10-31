Miticides Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments COVID-19

Global Miticides Market was valued at US$1.10 Bn in 2017, global market size forecasted to reach US$2.1 Bn by the end of 2026, expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% for the forecast period.

Global Miticides Market is segmented by foam, by source, by crop Foam, by application, by region. In terms of foam, Global Miticides Market is classified into Powder and Liquid. Biological and chemical are the source segment of the Global Miticides Market. Based on crop type, the market is categorized into Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains and Oilseeds & Pulses. The major application of Miticides include Foliar Spray and Soil Treatment. Geographically Global Miticides Market is segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Insects are considered as one of the most diverse species living on earth. Though the majority of insects provides benefits to the environment, there are insects which pose threat to entire countries or regions. Some of the harmful bugs or insects are: Aphids, Spider Mits, Colorado potato beetle, Caterpillars etc. Miticides are one those chemical pesticides that are effective against these kinds of mites posing threat to the plants.

By Crop Type, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period. Liquids are mostly chosen as they do not cause dust Crop type on spraying, give high effectiveness due to smaller particle size, low packaging volume and do not cause flammability or toxicity.

On the basis of source, the chemical segment dominated the miticides market in 2017. The use of chemical miticides for plant and crop protection is constantly growing.

On the basis of crop Foam, the fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share; this can be attributed to growing health-consciousness among consumers and rising incomes, which result in increased consumption of a wide variety of products, particularly fruits & vegetables.

Foliar spray is the most widely used mode of application, owing to its ease and high effectiveness and expected to dominate the market for forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for miticides between 2018 and 2023. The increasing awareness about miticides and continuous technological advancements are factors contributing to the growth of this market. In addition to this, the growing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to expand their supplier and manufacturing base in the region.

Valent Biosciences, FMC Corporation, DowDuPont, Certis, Nufarm Limited, ADAMA, Syngenta, OHP Inc., Bayer AG, Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd., Nissan Chemicals Industry, BASF, Gowan Company LLC, Plat Crop Type Solutions are the key players of the miticides market.

Scope of the Global Miticides Market:

Global Miticides Market by Foam:

Powder

Liquid

Global Miticides Market by Source:

Biological

Chemical

Global Miticides Market by Crop Foam:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Global Miticides Market by Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Global Miticides Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Miticides Market:

Valent Biosciences

FMC Corporation

DowDuPont

Certis

Nufarm Limited

ADAMA

Syngenta

OHP Inc.

Bayer AG

Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd.

Nissan Chemicals Industry

BASF

Gowan Company LLC

PlatCrop Type Solutions

