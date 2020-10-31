Content Marketing Software Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR during 2018-2026

Global Content Marketing Software Market was valued US$ 3.40 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 13.20 Bn in 2026 at 18.48 % CAGR.
Global Content Marketing Software Market segmented by component, by content type, by the organization, and by region. A component segment is classified into Software and Service. Content type segment is divided into Social media, Blogs, Videos, Infographic. Organization size is segmented into SME & Large Enterprises. Geographically the Content marketing software market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing, customer engagement, and social media, and an increasing use of Omnichannel message for enhancing customer experience are driving the growth in the Content marketing software market. Major growth drivers for the content marketing software market include an increasing focus on personalized content, the growing adoption of data-driven content marketing strategy and rising demand for analytics-based content marketing software.
Based on a component, software is leading content marketing software market during the forecast period. Content marketing software helps enterprises to make data-driven decisions while formulating the marketing strategy. Content marketing software vendors are integrating their offerings with analytics and artificial intelligence, which provide added advantage to the key players while analyzing the customers’ expectations.
On basis of content, type video is dominating a Content marketing software market. Videos help content marketers in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. A video is now the content of choice as consumers prefer videos over text. Videos help content marketers to effectively address customer pain points. Organizations from various industry verticals are investing heavily to produce highly appealing videos.
In terms of region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the content marketing software market. North America is adopting new and emerging technologies, and its strong financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations. Hence, organizations in North America have a competitive edge over the other organizations in other regions.
Key players operated to HubSpot, Contently, Influence &Co, NewsCred, Marketo, Scripted, Skywards, TapInfluence, Brafton, Eucalypt, oracle, Adobe, Alma Media, Pathfactory, onespot, mintent, wedia,
Scoop of the Global Content Marketing Software Market
Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Component
Software
Service
Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Software
Lead generation
Brand Awareness
Customer Acquisition
Others
Global Content Marketing Software Market, By Service
Professional Services
Integration
Consulting
Training and Support
Managed Services
Global Content Marketing Software Market, By Industry Vertical
BSFI
Telecom and IT
Consumer Goods and Retail
Education
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Travel and Hospitality
Government
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Content type
Social media
Blogs
Videos
Info graphic
Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Organization
Large enterprise
Small & medium enterprise
Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players Global Content Marketing Software Market
HubSpot
Contently
Influence &Co
NewsCred
Marketo
Scripted
Skywards
TapInfluence
Brafton
Eucalypt
Oracle
Adobe
Alma Media
Pathfactory
Onespot
mintent
wedia
Scoop
Salesforce
Curata
Percolate
Sprinklr
Brandmaker
Mintent
Scribblelive
Uberflip
Wedia
