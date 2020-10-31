Preparative and Process Chromatography Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2018-2026-end

Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market was valued US$6.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$9.70 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.61% during a forecast year.

The global preparative and process chromatography report is segmented into four different categories such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the global preparative and process chromatography categorised into chromatography instruments, accessories, and others. Depending upon second category the global preparative and process chromatography market is further segmented into its application areas such as clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food & beverage analysis, forensic tests, life sciences, and others. The third category of global preparative and process chromatography is end users such as agriculture and food industries, hospital and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and others. Based on region, global preparative and process chromatography market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The global preparative and process chromatography market is highly driven by increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products purification, technological advancements. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil providing opportunities for the players, which are in the preparative and process chromatography market. Though, the huge expense of instrument and substitute techniques for purification and separation of pharmaceutical products are the main restraining issues for this market.

The global preparative and process chromatography market is divided into product such as chromatography instruments, accessories, and others. The process chromatography leads the market due increasing in production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

In application, global preparative and process chromatography is divided in clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food & beverage analysis, forensic tests, life sciences, and others. Among these, clinical and food & beverages is the fastest growing market due increasing the global human population.

Based on end-users, such as agriculture and food industries, hospital and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and others. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries account for the principal share of the global market in 2018, due to increasing research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing research and development programme for production of monoclonal antibodies and insulin.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast year. The growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for preparative and process chromatography techniques in life sciences, biotechnology, and food & beverage areas and the geographic expansion of key chromatography players in this market.

Some of the key players in global preparative and process chromatography market are: GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Novasep Holding S.A.S, Waters Corporation, Daicel Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation.

Scope of Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market:

Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By Product:

Process Chromatography

o Solid Supports and Reagents

o Resins

o Columns

o System

o Services

Preparative Chromatography

o Solid Supports and Reagents

o Resins

o Columns

o Systems

o Services

Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By End user:

Agriculture and food industries

Hospital and research laboratories

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Others

Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By Application:

Clinical diagnostics

Environmental testing

Food & beverage analysis

Forensic tests

Life sciences

Others

Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating In Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Market:

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Waters Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Pall Corporation

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

Agilent

APIX

Bruker

Buck Scientific

CDS Analytical

Falcon Analytical

GenTech

Parker Balston

Quadrex

SRI Instruments

Teledyne Tekmar

Torion

Zoex

