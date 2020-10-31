Covid19 Impact Analysis: Smart Commercial Lighting Market 2016-2022

Overview

The Smart Commercial Lighting market is a multi-billion market which started witnessing growth from the beginning of the current decade. The market is witnessing growth mainly due to the growing demand for the environment-friendly and energy-saving solutions from different industry verticals.

The smart commercial lighting solutions available today can automatically self-adjust according to the time of the day (i.e. daylight simulation lighting) whereas for traditional lighting systems settings are done manually. Smart commercial lighting is rapidly gaining popularity as it helps in dealing with the seasonal depressions and reduces power consumption bills in hospitals, offices and educational institutions.

Market Analysis

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The energy saving lighting solutions, government support and growing demand for the IoT-based solutions are supporting the growth of the market.

Demand for smart energy infrastructure and green buildings is helping the commercial smart lighting market to expand in the developed geographies of Americas and Europe. Restraining factors such as high costs, cyber threat and lack of awareness may impact the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The market has been segmented by four regions- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Each region has been further segmented and analysed by connectivity technologies, leading countries and lighting lamps.

Detailed analysis of 11 leading countries in these regions is covered in the report.

Segmentation by Industries

The market has been segmented by application industries- Healthcare, Office and Educational Institutions, Infrastructure (roadways, railways, airports, sea ports), Retail, Sports Stadium, Others. The market has also been segmented by connectivity technologies (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, EnOcean, Z-Wave), types of lighting lamps (High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) )

Vendor Analysis

The key vendors in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Lighting, Cyan Technologies Plc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., John Cullen Lighting.

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Philips Lighting, GE Lighting, Google Inc., Microsoft Corp. and IBM. Total 15 companies are covered.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth). A detailed competitive profiling of all the major vendors in the market. Competitive benchmarking in terms of product/service offerings, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, business strategies and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report will be useful for the key stakeholders of the market such as OEMs, lamp manufacturers, technology providers, platform providers, universities, bloggers and lighting associations in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional trends

The report includes the latest industry trends, pest analysis, key stakeholders, and competitive landscape.

